Berserk man halts Burke school bus (Tuesday, Feb. 6, 1973)

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office reported no record of the incident, but a man from the Enola community of Morganton is reported to have held up a Burke County school bus Monday afternoon in the area of Watershed Road.

The man, who is believed to be a former Broughton Hospital patient, allegedly broke the windshields of two vehicles and stopped the school bus. Bystanders report hearing the suspect say he believed the vehicles had no business being where they were.

Deputies with the BCSO and officers the North Carolina State Highway Patrol were reportedly called to the scene. One trooper said he found the windshield to a panel truck broken, the driver claiming that the suspect threw a bottle at it. It is believed the man threw a rock at the windshield of the second vehicle. There was no indication that he had a weapon other than rocks.

It was reported that deputies apprehended the suspect.

Boy Scout volunteer honored (Monday, Feb. 5, 1973)

Bashie Crutchfield of Morganton will receive the Silver Fawn award, the highest award for a female volunteer in Boy Scouting, from the Piedmont Council of the Boy Scouts of America at its annual banquet Feb. 13.

Crutchfield’s service to Boy Scouting includes serving as a committee member of Troop 182 at the North Carolina School for the Deaf, where she teaches high school classes. Her husband, Paul Crutchfield, is scoutmaster for the troop. She also has served as den mother of Pack 180 at Grace Episcopal Church.

She has served as an interpreter at Boy Scout Courts of Honor and meetings for deaf scouts and leaders from 1940 to present day. She has provided immeasurable assistance to scouts by helping with the sewing of badges, written work and merit badge work.

Family pledges to care for abused, neglected children (Thursday, Feb. 8, 1973)

Any child placed in the United Christian Shelter is bound to soon adjust. The attractive surroundings and the presence of a vivacious little girl and her dog will help any child feel part of a family.

Cheryl and Rodney Kirk, their 14-month-old daughter, Heather, and their black poodle, Annie, can’t miss in easing the trauma the children coming to the shelter have experienced. The young couple, in their early 20s, has definite ideas and enthusiasm about the program on which they are embarking. They both love children and feel they can associate with the young people.

Rodney is a Burke County native and graduate of Drexel High School. He currently works as a counselor at the North Carolina School for the Deaf. Cheryl said she was inspired by the example of her grandmother, who raised more than 200 foster children during her lifetime in Minnesota.

The couple has confidence that they will soon win the love of their charges and want to make them feel that “they belong.”

Burke native develops first Black studies program (Friday, Feb. 9, 1973)

Judith Hawthorne Washington, a Burke County native and graduate of Olive Hill High School, recently developed and taught the first Black studies course for the North Carolina Department of Corrections.

The six-week program was developed as part of Piedmont Technical Institute’s outreach educational project. Washington taught the course at the Umstead Correctional Youth Center in Butner. The students were inmates between 16-22 years old. The course included segments on the contributions of Blacks in the areas of literature, art, science, education and sports.

Washington graduated from Johnson C. Smith University with honors and is currently a full-time student at North Carolina Central University’s School of Law. Her husband is a professor of law at NCCU.

Among us Morgantonians: J. Gordon Queen (Wednesday, Feb. 7, 1973)

Come to think of it, the more we are driven out on Bethel Road to take another look at the housing projects, the better we like them. Here you will find residences, apartment houses and paved streets aplenty. This will be one of the prettiest residential sections of the city and will be proof positive that “Morganton will grow whether we like it or not.”

The next thing on the docket is the Easter parade. Buy your Easter togs in Morganton and help build a bigger and better trade center. And speaking of trade centers, we sho’ have the shopping centers here now.

We like the way a number of downtown stores have been facelifted recently. Let’s always keep in mind that downtown Morganton has been here all the while and will continue to be here.