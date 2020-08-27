50 Years ago in Burke County

TWO PERSONS SHOT OVER WEEKEND
Two separate shooting incidents in the county over the weekend have left a Jonas Ridge man and an eastern Burke County woman in serious condition. The latest incident took place sometime before 6 a.m. in the Jonas Ridge section, when 34 year old Thurman Filmore Fox of that community was shot at the Loven Hotel.
Fox was admitted to Buchannan Hospital at 6:30 a.m.
Deputies Hansel Helms and Harry Houpe began an investigation sometime before 8 a.m. Other officers said that Crump was not at the hotel when officers arrived, and that Houpe and Helms and other officers were searching the area for the suspect. No charges have been brought.
At about 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Mary Francis Hill, 26, of Dowells’ Trailer Park in Hildebran, received a gunshot wound to the neck and was still in the Hospital in North Carolina Baptist in Winston Salem this morning. Deputy Lee Brittan said a 22 caliber pistol was found, and that the shot was allegedly inflicted by Jim Rich of the same address.
MASSENGILL HEADS DRIVE IN VALDESE
Wade A. Massengill is the Valdese area chairman for the annual membership drive of the North Carolina Symphony Society.
Mrs. John L. Barron, general chairman for the enrollment drive now underway, said he has accepted the appointment as head of the community campaign.
Others on the committee include Mrs. Harold Lafevers, Mrs. E.W. Lane Jr., Mrs. Sam Brinkley and Mrs. George W. Williams Jr.
Massengill, who is minister of music at First Baptist Church of Valdese, has been identified with the propagation of good music both secular and religious, the chairman pointed out.
IN THE SERVICE OF THE USA
Trains in Japan: PFC Roger Presswood of 108 Nickett Street has just completed an eight week training course near Mt. Fuji, Japan. His unit, the 9th Marines, 3rd Marine Division, was recently withdrawn from Vietnam.
PRESIDENT OF CORNWELL STEPS DOWN
G.T. Cornwell of Morganton has given up the presidency of Cornwell Drug Stores Inc., a company he founded in 1932.
He announced his decision last night at the company’s annual employees banquet at Lincoln House Restaurant in Lincolnton.
Succeeding him as president is his brother, A.H. Cornwell of Lincolnton, who will serve as general manager and assistant treasurer.
G.T Cornwell, whose retirement as president became effective Sept. 15, will serve as chairman of the board and secretary and treasurer, he told the employees of the eight stores.
DR. SMTH NAMED AS SUPERINTENDENT
Dr. C. Capers Smith, a key member of the staff for the past two years today, was named as superintendent at Broughton Hospital.
He will take over his duties Oct. 1 to succeed Dr. Glen I. Freeman Jr., who resigned to take a post with the Georgia Department of Health. Dr. Smith a longtime medical teacher, came to Broughton as director of neurology and a consultant for neurology for the western region of North Carolina. He was associated with the Medical College of South Carolina for 22 years. He also started an organization to aid in the understanding of and to help epileptics.
BURKE FAIR TO OPEN MONDAY
Activity is accelerating at the Burke County Fairgrounds.
With fair week officially beginning this Monday, and the Miss Burke County beauty contest set for 8 p.m. at Morganton High School, there is a lot going on.
The fairgrounds are open today through 9 p.m. for the setting up of booths. This will also be the case from 9:30 a.m. until 9:30 p.m.
Department superintendents will be on hand all day Monday through 5 p.m. to receive exhibits. Those coming in on Sunday will be the objects in the exhibit halls.
Tuesday will be the first school day. The other will be Saturday.
Since fair officials figure there will be school children and adults who have no way to get to the fair, bus rides will be provided free of charge from the courthouse to the fair on these two days at 30 minute intervals.
