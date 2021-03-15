50 Years Ago in Burke County

Academy gets new headmaster
Jackson E. Heffner, acting headmaster at the Masters School in Dobbs Ferry, New York, has accepted the position of headmaster at North State Academy in Hickory. He replaces Tom Helly, who led the school for the first three years.
The board of trustees at North State Academy is pleased with this appointment, said Dr. W.R. Welborn, one of the two Morganton trustees. The other is J.T. Norvell Jr.
The school has 18 students from Morganton.
Heffner is a native of San Francisco, but spent his early years in New Jersey.
He has 15 years of experience in independent school work. For 11 years, he was at the Asheville School for Boys, where he taught history. Also while in Asheville, he held various administrative positions. These included director of admissions, registrar and summer school administrator.
McMahon files for council
Lawrence D. McMahon of 114 Butler St. filed this morning as a candidate for the Morganton City Council from Ward 1 in the May 4 municipal election.
McMahon’s entry into the race now makes a total of three candidates for the Ward 1 seat. C. Lewis Paschall, the incumbent Ward 1 candidate, was the first to file for the seat, and then last Friday, Si Cohen paid his filing fee and became the second candidate from the ward.
McMahon is a lifelong resident of Morganton and Burke County. He has resided at 114 Butler St. for 17 years.
In 1944, he went to work for Patton’s Jewelry Store, but since 1960, has owned and operated Larreen Jewelers in Valdese.
He is a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church and of the Valdese Lions Club.
McMahon is married to the former Betty Ann Turbyfill, they have two sons, Larry and Tim.
Letter to the editor
“It appears to me the only distinctive building in Burke County is the old courthouse. Most counties have new buildings. I would like to see this old building restored to its original condition. As I recall, all of the original rooms had fireplaces. These have all been sealed up. Perhaps we should have the sides sandblasted back to the original stone.
“I made a visit to Vicksburg, Mississippi, several years ago. They have restored their old courthouse and now use it as a museum. In this old courthouse, they have collected old papers, paintings, photographs, firearms and many other relics connected to the War Between the States.
“The courtroom could be used by different clubs and organizations as a meeting place.
“Robert P. Phifer”
Talbert gets Navy Achievement Medal
Sgt. Charles B. Talbert of Route 8 in Morganton has been awarded the Navy Achievement Medal with Combat V for superior achievement while serving in Vietnam.
He was a corporal at the time, but has since been promoted to sergeant. He is now stationed in Okinawa. He joined the Marines on Jan. 2, 1968. He is a graduate of Salem High School.
In addition to his latest honors, Talbert has been awarded the National Defense Medal and the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry with palm.
The order is signed by John Chaffee, secretary of the Navy, and the citation by Lt. Gen. William K. Jones, commanding general, Fleet Marine Force Pacific.
Among us women: Vera Paschall
Spring is here!
And as usual, your columnist has a bad case of spring fever. Give her a warm day and a blue sky, throw in a daffodil and the sweet breath of spring, and she becomes intoxicated and cuts off her earmuffs and feels as frisky as a fresh shorn lamb.
Q: Will sulfur and molasses cure spring fever?
A: It all depends on what you take with it. If you take it on a beautiful Saturday afternoon when the fish are biting, it will not do a bit of good. Never mix in a cold beer on the opening day of baseball, or you’re hooked on beer and baseball the rest of the season.
Q: What type of figure does it take to wear the new hot pants that are so popular this spring?
A: Anything you saw in a mini-skirt last spring you will see in hot pants and more of it.
Q: What is the most profitable thing I can grow in my garden this spring?
A: Your footprints, regardless of what you plant — it will not grow if you don’t plant your footprints to work on it.
Q: It has been said, “In the spring, a young man’s thoughts turn to thoughts of love.” Why?
A: Actually, they have been there all winter.
Q: We are planning a spring wedding. Would it be appropriate for us to gather spring flowers from the countryside instead of using a florist?
A: Of course, as long as you get to the church on time.
Q: What is an inexpensive and simple way to get rid of spring onions in the yard?
A: Find an onion-loving cow and spread out some salt.
