50 Years Ago in Burke County

Q: What type of figure does it take to wear the new hot pants that are so popular this spring?

A: Anything you saw in a mini-skirt last spring you will see in hot pants and more of it.

Q: What is the most profitable thing I can grow in my garden this spring?

A: Your footprints, regardless of what you plant — it will not grow if you don’t plant your footprints to work on it.

Q: It has been said, “In the spring, a young man’s thoughts turn to thoughts of love.” Why?

A: Actually, they have been there all winter.

Q: We are planning a spring wedding. Would it be appropriate for us to gather spring flowers from the countryside instead of using a florist?

A: Of course, as long as you get to the church on time.

Q: What is an inexpensive and simple way to get rid of spring onions in the yard?

A: Find an onion-loving cow and spread out some salt.

This article is sponsored by the History Museum of Burke County, where the archives of The News Herald are stored. Jimmy Rhyne is the researcher of the archives.