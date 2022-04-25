50 Years Ago in Burke County

Raceway provides many thrills

Four motorcycle riders gathered Sunday at the new Hildebran Raceway to show off their skills as they competed against one another in multiple races during the track’s grand opening celebration, which attracted a sizeable crowd.

Participating in the race were Hildebran residents Red Holloway, Roland and Alvin Wright and Gerald Hahn, who built the half-mile motocross rough track on a hillside of a property at the northern edge of the community.

Red dust spewed from under the riders’ wheels as they sped up and down hills and along straightaways and hairpin turns and went airborne over a hump before reaching the finish line. A total of seven races with 21 heats were run during the event. The heats consisted of 10 laps each.

The fearsome foursome plan to hold races at the track every Sunday at 2 p.m. throughout the season. They plan to expand the track in the future in the hopes of attracting racers from neighboring states.

Plans taking shape for child shelter

Members of a women’s circle at First Presbyterian Church are working to open a children’s shelter in Burke County to serve abused and neglected children.

The group created the initiative after learning from the Burke County Department of Social Services that most children removed from their home environments due to abuse or neglect are taken to social workers’ homes or to a room at the Lenoir jail, whereas surrounding counties have established shelter facilities in which children can be housed.

The women organized an informational meeting on the issue and invited representatives from local churches to participate. The meeting resulted in the formation of a steering committee representing many denominations, who presented the idea of creating a children’s shelter to other Burke County churches and the Catawba River Baptist Association. All pledged to support the project.

Initial plans are to raise money to purchase a home and support it for one year. It would serve children from birth to age 16 on a temporary basis. Children would be allowed to stay for no longer than 90 days, after which they would either be returned to their homes or sent to the South Mountain Institute. The facility will be called the United Christian Shelter.

‘Little Miss Morganton’ crowned

Charlotte Leigh Copeland was crowned “Little Miss Morganton” in ceremonies Saturday morning at the Mimosa Theater.

She succeeds Lisa Clark in the title. DeEtta Murphy was first runner-up, and Jeannie Stephens was second runner-up out of 17 contestants.

The contest is sponsored annually by the Benevolent Patriotic Order of the Does to benefit its scholarship fund. The scholarships are awarded to deserving young women of Burke County attending Western Piedmont Community College.

Copeland received a $25 savings bond from the Does, plus other gifts, and will ride in the Morganton Christmas parade in December.

Drexel man gets wings

Second Lt. Rhett T. Cooper, son of Mr. and Mrs. Wilson Cooper of Drexel, has been awarded his silver wings at Laredo Air Force Base in Texas upon graduation from Air Force pilot training.

Following specialized air crew training at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida, Cooper will be assigned to Phan Rang Air Base in Vietnam, where he will serve as an EC-47 pilot with a unit of the Pacific Air Forces, headquarters for air operations in southeast Asia, the Far East and Pacific areas.

Cooper graduated from Drexel High School in 1965 and earned a bachelor’s degree from Anderson College. He was commissioned upon completion of officer training school at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas.

Senior girl declared ‘outstanding’

Deborah O’Neil, a senior at Morganton High School, was honored for her record of scholarship, campus activities and athletic prowess with an “Outstanding Senior Girl of the Year Award,” given by the Morganton Business and Professional Women’s Club on Monday night during a banquet at the Morganton Community House.

Margaretta Richardson, club president, presented O’Neil with an engraved silver tray commemorating the occasion. O’Neil was surprised by the award, because she had been led to believe that she was invited to give a speech about school athletics at the banquet. She was recently named most valuable player of the girls’ varsity basketball team.

Morganton High Principal William Babb spoke at the banquet, lauding O’Neil’s 3.9 GPA and membership in the National Honor Society. O’Neil also chairs the junior class council and human relations committee at the school and is president of the French Club and treasurer of the Anchor Club. She is a member of the Future Teachers Club and the American Field Service organization, and was a member of the student government association during her sophomore and junior years.

This article is sponsored by the History Museum of Burke County, where the archives of The News Herald are stored.