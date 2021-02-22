50 Years Ago in Burke County

The occasion was the second annual meeting of the council, which serves the Unifour Complex of Burke, Alexander, Caldwell and Catawba counties.

Some 75 people from the four counties attended the meeting and social hour at the Lenoir Country Club and were presented the council’s program of work for 1971.

In speaking to the group, Lambeth said, “As leaders of your communities, you have a great challenge before you. The program adopted here tonight is the most comprehensive in North Carolina, and we think probably in the United States.”

Among us Morgantonians - J. Gordon Queen

In and around the city: Know what work is being done right ahead of units of the new courthouse on South Green Street. And the masonry work is beautiful, putting it mildly. And work is going right ahead on the new Dixie Store on Fleming Drive. Work seems to be finished on the new car wash on South Sterling Street and Fleming Drive. Yes, plenty of construction is going on in this man’s city, proving without a doubt that, “Morganton will grow whether we like it or not.”

Morganton merchants are stocking up for Easter. Let’s all buy our “Glad Rags” here at home.