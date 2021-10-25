50 Years Ago in Burke County

The original budget figure was $103,202.96, but it was reduced by accumulated interest and money from the Burke County Polio Fund.

“It is hard to know all the people who have taken part, but I do appreciate the efforts of all the division chairs, solicitors and key men,” Black said. “The team working with me this year was of the most outstanding I have ever worked with. But regardless of team spirit, it was the people’s willingness to give that made the campaign successful.”

Local girl in

Students Who’s WhoMargret Dunlap Sakowski of Morganton, a senior history major at Queens College in Charlotte, has been named to Who’s Who Among College Students in American Colleges and Universities.

Sakowski is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Arthur T. Sakowski of Powe Street. She was vice-president of the freshman class, secretary of Valkyrie sophomore honorary, treasurer of Alpha Delta Pi social sorority, president of Albright dormitory, coach of the college basketball team, and a member of the election committee, the Coronet staff, resident student council, the tennis team and the recreation association. She is currently vice-president of Alpha Delta.