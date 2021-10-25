50 Years Ago in Burke County

Three youths face
assault chargeThree Morganton youths were arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon after they chased an older man down Vine Arden Road with knives on Sunday at about 9 p.m.
According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Vester McGee of Vine Arden Road called out for his wife, the mother of Billy Ray Moses, in front of a house in which she was visiting. Six men are alleged to have burst from the house and started chasing him with knives, slashing at him, according to deputies. McGee was not cut, but a coat he was wearing was slashed to ribbons, according to the report.
McGee only recognized three of his assailants.
“I ain’t never run from anything before, but I run this time,” McGee said.
All three youths are facing charges of first degree robbery following the beating of Marvin Moses and his wife in their home on the night of Sept. 25. Their preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.
All three were placed in the Caldwell County jail under bond following last night’s incident.
Resident nabs
alleged thiefJerry Summers apprehended a man who allegedly broke into the basement of his home at 219 Morehead Street in Morganton, Sunday at 2:50 p.m.
According to police, they found Summers standing over the suspect.
Summer stated he discovered the suspect going through shelves in his basement and chased him into his backyard, where he caught him. The suspect was charged with breaking and entering.
Grand opening
held for Lowe’sA new and modern Lowe’s officially opened its doors for business with a ribbon cutting ceremony held at 9 a.m. today.
The grand opening of the latest addition to Morganton’s business community was attended by many Lowe’s officials and Morganton’s Mayor pro-tem, Don Lambeth.
The celebration of Lowe’s opening will continue through closing time Saturday. Door prizes will be given away both days to people present at the time of the drawing.
Located on NC 181 north, Lowe’s Morganton store is the 26th in the state and the 77th in the chain.
United Fund drive
goes over topThe Burke County United Fund Drive has gone over the top and is the first one to go over $100,000, general fund chair James T. Black reported at the final report luncheon Thursday at the Rainbow Inn.
The total now stands at $102,127.96, 105% of the goal of $97,303.65
The original budget figure was $103,202.96, but it was reduced by accumulated interest and money from the Burke County Polio Fund.
“It is hard to know all the people who have taken part, but I do appreciate the efforts of all the division chairs, solicitors and key men,” Black said. “The team working with me this year was of the most outstanding I have ever worked with. But regardless of team spirit, it was the people’s willingness to give that made the campaign successful.”
Local girl in
Students Who’s WhoMargret Dunlap Sakowski of Morganton, a senior history major at Queens College in Charlotte, has been named to Who’s Who Among College Students in American Colleges and Universities.
Sakowski is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Arthur T. Sakowski of Powe Street. She was vice-president of the freshman class, secretary of Valkyrie sophomore honorary, treasurer of Alpha Delta Pi social sorority, president of Albright dormitory, coach of the college basketball team, and a member of the election committee, the Coronet staff, resident student council, the tennis team and the recreation association. She is currently vice-president of Alpha Delta.
Among us Morgantonians: J. Gordon QueenBack in the old days, many folks did not want the town to grow, but wanted it to stay like it was. But then the town grew, industry came in and new residents came in. When we lost the tannery and the cotton mills, some folks thought we were “ruint.” But we were not ruined. That was way back in the late 1940s
After the setback, we really started growing and have been at it ever since. Today, we have 37 plants belonging to the city of Morganton, and the prospects are we will get more. Such history as this is why we say, “Morganton will grow whether we like it or not.” And some of the old timers did not want it to grow. But grow it did, and gosh knows we like it.
Come to think of it, we think extending Collett Street across the ravine to Riverside Drive was one of the best projects we can think of, don’t you agree?
Seen: Trucks busily hauling dirt from that spot on West Fleming Drive. The $6 question is, why? Grading site for a building, or just dirt for filling in low places?
Millions of tons of dirt have been taken from this spot, across from the School for the Deaf.
Retrospect: Do you remember when the Rev. W.R. Bradshaw was pastor of First Baptist Church? And when a man named Zachary was carpenter and woodworker at the Burke Tannery? Whatever became of the Oxford blacksmith shop built on what was known as the Big Rock below the depot? Oh yes, sure — the shop is long gone, and the site is now taken by the new NC 18, the underpass street.
Did you know that years ago, there was a plank on South Sterling Street?
This article is sponsored by the History Museum of Burke County, where the archives of The News Herald are stored. Jimmy Rhyne is the researcher of the archives.