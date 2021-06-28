50 Years Ago in Burke County

Attempted hold-up thwarted
Two masked men made an unsuccessful attempt at an armed robbery at Huffman Grocery on Miller Bridge Road in Icard at 2:15 p.m. Thursday.
The owner of the store, Emma Jean Huffman, said two men entered and said, “This is a stickup.”
One of the would-be robbers, later identified as a juvenile, was wearing a red silk stocking over his head, and the other, a Hildebran man, was wearing a costume mask, she said.
Some confusion developed after the alleged thieves entered the store. Investigators said the result was that the two men fled without getting any money.
Deputy Tony Paterno, answering the call, arrived shortly after the men fled and attempted to search the immediate area. Paterno said that when a red Buick came out of the dirt road next to the grocery sometime later, he got out of his patrol car and started to walk toward the Buick.
The suspect with the mask suddenly jumped out of the car, according to the deputy, and pointed an automatic pistol and said, “If you move, you’ll be shot.”
Paterno started backing up, talking to the suspect all the while, until he was able to duck behind his patrol car and draw his pistol. The suspect was then persuaded to drop his pistol, which he did, and both men were arrested.
Marijuana seized, two held
Two people were arrested and more than a pound of marijuana seized Thursday night on the outskirts of Morganton in what is believed to be the largest bust of its kind in Burke County.
The marijuana was contained in 20 plastic bags found when SBI agent Robert C. Thomas, accompanied by city police, halted a car near Moses Trailer Park on Vine Arden Road at 10:30 p.m. Arrested were a Nebo woman and a man from Marion.
Officers estimate the marijuana to be worth $400.
Morganton Police Lt. Gene Short was with the SBI agent when he stopped a 1968 Volkswagen near the trailer park.
The young woman, they said, was on the passenger side, and when she attempted to get out of the vehicle, a package of what appeared to be marijuana dropped to the ground. Mode then attempted to go into another trailer, but was apprehended, they said.
The male suspect was identified as the owner of the Volkswagen.
Both were charged with possession of narcotics.
Contractor begins new bank building
Grading was started today on the construction of North Carolina National Bank’s new building at the intersection of N. Green and West Union streets.
With the start of site preparation, the bank announced formal award of the general contract to Burke Construction Company of Morganton.
Construction time is estimated at 240 calendar days which means that, barring unforeseen delays, the new bank facility should be ready for occupancy on March 15 1972.
The new building, designed by Morganton architect Stuart R. Penn, will contain 7,000 square- feet, while the consumer credit division is situated on Queen Street.
“We are pleased to see this substantial investment into the growth of Morganton and Burke County,” said D. Frank Sorrell, NCNB’s vice president and city executive. “This half million dollar building program is another indication of our commitment to serve this part of the state.”
The new banking office will have six teller positions and will initially have two drive thru windows, with one pneumatic teller system, which is a relatively new addition to bank technology.
Plans call for the use of off-white brick for the structure’s exterior. Glass will be used for the front entrances. Inside the Green Street entrance, there will be a two-story vestibule with a rock garden at the lobby level. A board room on the second floor will overlook the lobby.
Among us Morgantonians: J. Gordon Queen
Well time marches right on. Here it is right at the Fourth of July again, and our celebration comes off Monday the fifth. Let’s all do the best we can to make sure our parade comes off a success. Decorate something and put it in the procession. Use the Stars and Stripes freely. Yes, something will be doing all day long. Enjoy the Fourth of July, even if it comes on Sunday this year. See you in the parade.
I remember one year, the Fourth came on a Sunday, and the Morganton Concert Band, of which I was director, played for two celebrations — Black Mountain on Saturday and Statesville on Monday. One time at a celebration, Sen. Everett Jones, then a boy, (and so was I) were in a parade with a bunch of boys pulling a hose reel from the local fire department. L.E. Webb made the picture. I have a copy of if you want to see it. A number of years ago, a baseball game would be the center of attention at a celebration. Back in the old days, A.M. Kistler, who lived where the First Presbyterian Church is now, would set off a real fireworks display. Folks would watch for it.
One year, there was no celebration because it rained all day. Sewer lines had been dug and filled, and when a vehicle tried to get around it, it would mire to the hub. A number of years ago, Hickory would alternate celebrations with us. Charlie “Big Daddy” Bristol and Jim Downey would make real good Fourth parade comics. When nothing was going on here, many folks would go to Ashville and spend the day at Riverside Park. One of the biggest celebrations ever held was in 1920. The junior order would present a flag to one of the local schools on the Fourth.
Building permits issued by the city of Morganton for the month of June totaled $54,227, and we consider that pretty doggone good, considering this is the time of year when folks think more of going to the mountains or the seashore than they do about building.
The more we look at the new Grace Hospital, now under construction, the more we say what a beautiful modern building for our wonderful Grace Hospital. The building is still under construction, but folks should look at then and now.
The unit of the Burke County courthouse is completed, they say, and looks real good from all outside appearances.
When the North Carolina National Bank building at Union and Green is completed, it will help the downtown area of Morganton to have that new modern look.
Come to think of it, we are glad to say that the bus station is back in its original location. But we still contend that the through buses should come to the station instead of stopping way out yonder in the land of Nod.
Retrospect: Do you remember when there was a hotel, The Roseville, where the public library now stands? And when there was a greenhouse in the Riverside Drive area? Whatever happened to that patch of pines a bit south of the business area? Oh yes, sure — the site is now part of the Herron Street area. Did you know that Union Street east and west is the longest in Morganton, regardless of arguments?
Overheard from C.W. Coley: “Just give the morning glory vines a chance, and they will overtake your garden” Also seen around town: a great big ol’ gal pedaling away on her bike…a young woman pushing a wheelbarrow full of soft drink bottles…a real ole-timey car chugging merrily along … Folks saying the storm did quite a bit of damage around about.
