50 Years Ago in Burke County

Well time marches right on. Here it is right at the Fourth of July again, and our celebration comes off Monday the fifth. Let’s all do the best we can to make sure our parade comes off a success. Decorate something and put it in the procession. Use the Stars and Stripes freely. Yes, something will be doing all day long. Enjoy the Fourth of July, even if it comes on Sunday this year. See you in the parade.

I remember one year, the Fourth came on a Sunday, and the Morganton Concert Band, of which I was director, played for two celebrations — Black Mountain on Saturday and Statesville on Monday. One time at a celebration, Sen. Everett Jones, then a boy, (and so was I) were in a parade with a bunch of boys pulling a hose reel from the local fire department. L.E. Webb made the picture. I have a copy of if you want to see it. A number of years ago, a baseball game would be the center of attention at a celebration. Back in the old days, A.M. Kistler, who lived where the First Presbyterian Church is now, would set off a real fireworks display. Folks would watch for it.