50 Years Ago in Burke County

Fire consumes Broughton poultry unit (Thursday, Dec. 21, 1972)

A fire swept through a poultry barn at Broughton Hospital Wednesday night, causing an estimated $45,000 in damage, including the loss of 5,200 laying hens.

The blaze was deemed the most severe that Morganton had seen in at least three years, requiring the response of 42 firefighters and four fire trucks from three different fire departments. The firefighters had to water down their trucks in order to protect their equipment from the fire’s intense heat.

A problem with the water pressure in the fire hydrants fed from the hospital’s reservoir hampered efforts to put the fire out. Firefighters were furthered hindered by construction work on the access road to the chicken house, which forced them to back up and approach the building from a different direction.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Girl Scouts troops hold first Christmas party at correctional center (Friday, Dec. 22, 1972)

Inmates at the Western Correctional Center enjoyed a Christmas party Monday, the first ever held at the facility.

The party was organized by members of Girl Scout Senior Troop No. 9 and Cadette Troop No. 227 of Drexel, led by Betty Lockee and assisted by Ruth Daye. The Scouts told the Christmas story using Bible readings, musical instruments and carols. They also presented a Christmas tree donated by the Morganton Optimist Club, decorated with ornaments the girls had made. Gifts of oranges and candy canes were placed under the tree for the inmates.

“The visitors and the residents conducted themselves very well,” said John Harrison, superintendent of the center.

Olive Hill weekend planned by alumni (Wednesday, Dec. 20, 1972)

The Olive Hill High School Alumni Association will sponsor the annual Olive Hill Weekend, with activities scheduled for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

On Friday, many classes are scheduled to hold their reunions. Alumni will enjoy a banquet held Saturday at the Mountain View Recreation Center in Morganton. Guest speaker will be Virgil G. Wells, a coach at Mayo High School in Darlington, South Carolina and Olive Hill alumnus. Several achievement awards will be presented during the event in the areas of politics, public service, civic organizations, law enforcement, business, entertainment and government. A dance will follow the banquet. On Sunday, alumni will worship at Green Street Presbyterian Church.

Chess tournament draws 24 players (Tuesday, Dec. 19, 1972)

The Burke Open, a US Chess Federation-rated tournament held Saturday at the Collett Street Recreation Center in Morganton, drew 24 chess players from North Carolina and Virginia.

The tournament, sponsored by the Burke Chess Club, consisted of three rounds and four sections. The winner of each section was awarded a trophy. Club member Kenneth Barrett of Morganton won Section No. 1 of the event. Players also competed for USFC point standings.

The event was held to promote and perpetuate the game of chess through organized competition as a sport, as well as to raise money for the club. The group meets Monday evenings at the center.

Parent training center opens (Wednesday, Dec 20, 1972)

Western Carolina Center is opening a Regional Parent Training Institute with funding from the Bureau of Education for the Handicapped and the Department of Health, Education and Welfare.

The mission of the center will be to train parents of special needs children to teach language, social and self-help skills at home in the early years of their children’s lives. The program will focus on children ages 3-8. A curriculum will be developed for each child based on his or her needs.

Three to six sets of parents will be grouped in “mini-communities” to work together learning techniques to help their children. Mary Lingerfelt will serve as the parent trainer and follow up on the parents’ progress. Lingerfelt has worked at the center for the past five years and also has supervised students at Appalachian State University as they trained to care for special needs children. She has taught several child management courses in community colleges throughout the region.