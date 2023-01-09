50 Years Ago in Burke County

Burke reels from 5 1/2-inch snowfall (Monday, Jan. 8, 1973)

People are slipping and sliding around Morganton after Mother Nature dropped 5 ½ inches of snow on Burke County Sunday.

For Burke County children, the snow brought a holiday from school today and possibly tomorrow. A workday for teachers scheduled Jan. 18 will be postponed to make up the snow day.

Dr. Lewis Bock, director of the Burke County Health Department, said the snow was causing the cancellation of the orthopedic clinic.

Mrs. Carl McGimsey, a technician at Broughton Hospital, made it to work today, despite a snow-related injury. When a car clipped a power pole in front of her home Sunday, she fell in the snow while running to render aid and broke her wrist. The driver of the car was not injured. Power was off for some time at Sossoman’s Funeral Home and Kentucky Fried Chicken.

Harry Whisnant of Portable Equipment Co. was spotted racing through the woods on his skimobile. He wore a red jacket with a hood standing straight up in the wind.

“I guess he’s still a kid at heart,” his wife said.

Bus company makes last local run (Wednesday, Jan. 10, 1973)

The lone bus that Suburban Coach Lines was operating out of Morganton to other areas in the county made its last run. The final trip of the bus was the 4:20 p.m. run to Tip Top.

Laurence C. Stoker of Asheville, president of Suburban Coach, had announced in December that his company could not continue to operate here due to financial losses. In November, he had petitioned the North Carolina Utilities Commission for approval of a new bus schedule that deleted several of the daily runs. The commission has called a public hearing on the matter for 10 a.m. Jan. 19 in the commissioners’ room at the new Burke County courthouse.

Meanwhile, the Morganton area is without local bus service. Many people who depended on the bus to get to work or town have had to find other means of transportation.

Dentist’s office broken into (Thursday, Jan. 11, 1973)

A break-in occurred at the office of Dr. Cameron Keels on South King Street sometime Wednesday night or early this morning.

Police said when Keels’ dental assistant arrived at the office at 8 a.m. today, she discovered a number of items just inside the front door which had apparently been removed from inner offices. A trash can and a plastic container were found near the door filled with syringes, needles and a quantity of acids used for mixtures in dental work, which officers described as dangerous. A microscope was found beside the container, as well as a tool kit belonging to Keels. A bottle of Demerol was found in a back hallway. The dental office’s petty cash drawer had been pried open, and approximately $20 was missing from it.

There were no signs of forced entry, though the dental assistant had found the front door slightly ajar. The last person known to have been in the building was the janitor, but he said the building was in order when he left it last night at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Broughton aide retires after 31 years of service (Tuesday, Jan. 9, 1973)

Ila Wortman has retired from Broughton Hospital, where she served as a psychiatric aide in Unit C for 31 years and four months.

The hospital held a party in her honor and presented her with a plaque engraved with her years of service.

“I will always treasure that,” Wortman said.

She noted how much the hospital’s procedures have changed since she began her career there.

“There were no open doors,” Wortman said. “Visitors were not so welcome when I went there.”

She said some of her patients have been there as long as 40 years. She has seen the use of tranquilizers, recreation and other treatments as great benefits.

“When I went there, there was one film shown and one dance a week for the patients,” Wortman said.

When she began working at Broughton, food was served on metal plates, then paper plates and later trays.

“The unit I was in now dines family-style,” Wortman said.

She currently has no plans for her retirement, but said she enjoys gardening.

‘The Key’ to open door to biblical knowledge (Friday, Jan. 12, 1973)

Several months ago, a group of local residents decided to open a Christian lending library.

They have rented the building at 107 Queen St. in Morganton, filled it with books and are about ready to open what they call “The Key.”

The aim of the group is to have a quiet, peaceful place where people may drop in for a cup of coffee and chat about Jesus, listen to a tape, read or borrow a book about him. It also will serve as a place for Bible studies and other Christian meetings.

The grand opening at 7:30 p.m. Saturday will feature Anne and Jim Allen, evangelists from Teen Challenge of Greenville, South Carolina.