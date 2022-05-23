50 Years Ago in Burke County

Retiring teacher recognized for 35 years in classroom

W.E. Hollar, a science teacher at Hildebran High School, was honored at a reception Sunday held in the school library acknowledging his retirement from his 35-year teaching career.

The reception drew many faculty members and students at the school. Hollar received a plaque from former student Zeno Crump, who is now the current principal of the school, commemorating the occasion.

Another one of Hollar’s former students, L.E. Loveland, now principal of Hildebran Elementary School, said he never witnessed Hollar raise his voice or lose his temper in the classroom.

Hollar said one of the things he likes best about teaching is “seeing that gleam in the eyes of students who tell you they’re understanding what you’re trying to get across.”

Upon his retirement, he plans to keep busy reading and working on carpentry and gardening projects.

Family Fun Festival opensThe Family Fun Festival is open to visitors at the Burke County Fairgrounds. The festival will offer fun for the whole family, with exhibitions by merchants of Burke County, live music, rides and games for children.

Performers will include the Harrison Family Gospel Singers, The Messengers Quartet, Fred Hull on the autoharp and the Mimosa Squares, a local square dance team. There also will be a kiddie matinee.

Those who attend will have the opportunity to win a grand prize of a trip to Disney World for four people, which will be awarded the last night of the festival.

Burke man charged with shooting

Clyde Nelson Connelly, 31, of Berrytown Road in Valdese, was arrested Friday night and charged with the shooting of Gary Ing, 22, a student at Lenoir-Rhyne College.

Ing, who works as a ticket-taker at the Warehouse night club on US 64-70, was allegedly shot four times by Connelly after the two got into an argument at the club, according to deputies with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputies noted that the club was the scene of five recent arrests involving charges of public drunkenness and cursing in public. General chaos is reported to have occurred following the shooting.

Ing survived the shooting and is listed in serious condition at Catawba Memorial Hospital.

College to offer courses for deaf students

Western Piedmont Community College is preparing to offer 11 continuing education courses tailored to deaf students beginning this summer quarter. The initiative is part of the school’s mission to offer educational experiences to all residents of Burke County, and is being carried out in collaboration with the Vocational Rehabilitation Department at the North Carolina School for the Deaf.

In these particular classes, either the teacher will communicate using American Sign Language, or an ASL interpreter will be provided at each class session. Some classes will allow deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals to learn by observation.

Center holds inaugural awards ceremony

The staff at Western Carolina Center held its inaugural Kathleen Stroupe Memorial Program to recognize employees who have made outstanding contributions in taking care of the center’s special-needs clients.

The program was held in memory of the late Kathleen Stroupe, an assistant nursing instructor and former cottage parent at the center who died last year. She had instructed her family to give memorial gifts to the center following her death.

The event was attended by approximately 350 staff members and featured remarks from the center’s superintendent, Dr. J. Iverson Riddle.

“I have visited many places around the country, and I haven’t found any staff I would trade ours for,” Riddle said.

Staff members nominated for recognition by their unit directors received a wooden plaque engraved with their name, date and the Kathleen Stroupe award.

New high school to include driver’s education facility

Burke County may soon have the most unique high school driver education program in the US. Through a grant from the Governor’s Highway Safety Program and the US Department of Transportation, a defensive driving facility and curriculum are now being planned.

The multi-vehicle range will be located on the campus of the new Freedom High School and will feature emergency recovery drill areas, allowing students to practice skid control, evasive steering techniques, blow-out control and off-road recovery. Covering approximately 35 acres, the facility will have a city area with traffic lights and sidewalks, secondary roads, unpaved roads and an interstate section.

Also included in the plans is a classroom building that will house a multimedia system, simulator equipment and a resource center for independent study by students.

This new facility will permit Burke County to offer its students a comprehensive driver education program, which can make a contribution to the reduction of traffic accidents on the highways. The primary objective of the program is the development of effective and responsible motor vehicle operators.

