50 Years Ago in Burke County

Burke receives six bomb threats in 24 hours (Tuesday, Nov. 21)

Six bomb scares have occurred in the past 24 hours in Burke County, five at Burke County schools and one at Southern Devices Corp.

Dr. Charles Weaver, superintendent of Burke County Public Schools, said he received a call Monday stating that bombs had been planted at the Oak Hill, Glen Alpine and Drexel schools. A second caller said a bomb had been planted at Valdese Elementary School. Since the calls were placed near the end of the school day, all the schools involved were immediately dismissed. Another bomb threat to the Glen Alpine school was called in early Tuesday. Weaver said the school was searched and nothing was found.

Police said they received a report Monday night that a bomb had been placed somewhere in the Southern Devices plant. Employees searched the plant and also found nothing.

Stolen car found demolished (Friday, Nov. 24, 1972)

Two juveniles who took a day off from school Wednesday were caught playing more than hooky.

The youths, who attend Morganton High School, allegedly stole a 1960 Chevrolet Impala parked behind the school’s parking lot. The search for the missing car took police behind the Morganton landfill and past the old city dump to a maze of dirt roads and firebreaks that run through the city. Officers found the car in a patch of woods there.

Police posted a stake-out at the scene, and 40 minutes later, the two juveniles and an accomplice arrived and tried to start the car. When the car failed to start, the suspects began smashing the windows out of it, which is when the officers arrested them.

The vehicle was in poor condition. A headlight was smashed when it was driven wildly through the woods the day before by the alleged car thieves. The back seat, the hubcaps and the air filter had been removed.

One of the juveniles told police they had made the car look junked so they could go out in the woods and drive it anytime they wanted.

Congressman to kick off inaugural Christmas festival (Tuesday, Nov. 21)

Tenth District Congressional Representative James T. Broyhill will be the principal speaker at the kickoff ceremony for Burke County’s inaugural Christmas festival Nov. 30 at the courthouse square. The ceremony will include musical performances by local groups. All of the Christmas decorations and lights will be on display around the square and will be turned on following the ceremony.

The festival, sponsored by the Morganton-Burke Merchants’ Association and the Morganton Jaycees, will continue until Christmas, with special programs featuring churches and school groups planned every Thursday and Friday night through the holiday season. The Jaycees will operate a “Santa Land” train for children and a Santa booth where kids can have their picture taken with Santa Claus.

Church builds harpsichord (Friday, Nov. 24)

The congregation and music ministry of First Baptist Church of Morganton will observe an inaugural dedication of its newly constructed Zuckermann harpsichord at 7:30 p.m. Sunday in its sanctuary.

The harpsichord was given to the church by member Mrs. F. Jerome Wortman as a memorial to her husband. The instrument was purchased in kit form and has undergone various stages of construction throughout the year. It is a task which requires a considerable amount of time and some expertise on several phases of the work. Dr. H. Max Smith, a member of the music faculty at Appalachian State University, assisted in putting the harpsichord together and will play it during the dedication service.

Obituary: Services to be held tomorrow for A.T. Turkey

By Dorothy Cable – staff writer

Services will be held Thursday noon and again at 6 or 7 p.m. for A. Thomas Turkey, late of Burke County. He had been in robust health, but death had been expected.

Mr. Turkey was born in Burke County to a large family. He was the son of the late A. Thomas Sr. and Hennie Turkey. They died about this time last year in what appeared to be a double ax murder.

Mr. Turkey’s body is at Household Kitchen, where it is being prepared and dressed for final rites. Friends of the family of Turkey will gather for a brief Thanksgiving service, after which he will be put away. Cranberries may be provided for the service, but hash brown memorials on Friday will honor the remains.