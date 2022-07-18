50 Years Ago in Burke County

Drug raid leads to 18 charged

Deputies with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office roared down a dirt road in eastern Burke County early today, jumped out of their patrol cars and proceeded to raid a “crash pad” used by a number of young people, arresting 18 suspects on charges of possessing illegal drugs.

The site was a house reportedly owned by Clayton Mosteller of Hildebran, which also was the scene of a dramatic raid on an underground still nearly a year ago. The house, located on Carolina Mills Road, had been under surveillance for almost four months after the sheriff’s office received multiple complaints about parties there that included loud music and young people running up and down the road yelling.

Deputies reported that the living room of the house “stunk” of marijuana. They described the appearance of what they called a “psychedelic room,” which contained depictions of odd figures, eyeballs and weird animals drawn on the walls with luminescent paint. A sign attached to the ceiling read, “We’ll stop Nixon’s drug law.” Officers recovered a significant quantity of drugs and drug paraphernalia from the home.

A young woman arrested during the raid explained that Mosteller had offered her and the other suspects the use of the house as long as they paid the electric bill and the taxes. The trial date for the group was set for Aug. 29.

Senator enjoys sweet ride

A select group of people, including U.S. Sen. Sam J. Ervin Jr., took the opportunity to get behind the wheel of one of two specially-equipped prototype Mercury Monterey vehicles designed for use in road-testing new drivers.

The cars were on display in front of the North Carolina Drivers’ License Bureau on Enola Road in Morganton. The vehicles are equipped with sophisticated electronic gear, including a $1,500 gold-plated steering wheel designed to pick up galvanic skin responses, similar to a lie detector. Other electrical recorders can monitor speed, braking, steering and a variety of other performance statistics. The equipment was manufactured by Chesapeake Systems Corporation of Maryland.

People were invited to test-drive the cars, still in the research stage, to add to a growing list of data that will be used to determine the performance of the average driver, leading to the use of the vehicles in actual driver testing. The project is funded through a federal grant with matching state funds.

Ervin noted that his test drive was not pre-arranged. He just happened to stop in at the bureau office to renew his drivers’ license while the vehicles were there.

Community shocked by Georgia flasher – News Herald editorial

A local matron, considerably distraught, called recently as if having suddenly made a ghastly discovery, wanting to know how often cases of indecent exposure were reported in the community. Somehow she was unaware that such things occurred and felt that young people should be alerted to the fact that such people are around, when told that such occurrences are more prevalent than she suspected.

What disturbed her was an incident that occurred in a choice residential area in which two young teenage girls were stopped on the roadside by a conservatively dressed man driving a late-model, expensive automobile, who asked for directions. After receiving the information, he drove on, but then drove back, stopped his car, got out and exposed himself. The girls fled as the man drove away.

Morganton police investigated the incident. A car matching the description of the man’s vehicle was reported seen earlier around town bearing a Georgia license plate, but the man had apparently disappeared by the time police began searching for him.

Work release escapee nabbed at local restaurant

John Harvey Powell of Burke County was apprehended around midnight Monday at the White House Grill near Drexel by deputies with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office after escaping from the Hudson prison unit.

Powell had been on work release from the unit and had failed to return to the facility. One of the latest times he was in the news was when he failed to appear in court for trial and his bondsman, “Bear” Campbell, brought him in and turned him over to the sheriff’s office. Officers recalled that the burly Campbell, facing the prospect of having to pay off a forfeited bond, used a hickory switch as a weapon to bring Powell into custody.