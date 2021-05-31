50 Years Ago in Burke County

New Jaycee group receives charter

Among us Morgantonians: J. Gordon Queen

A brick-and-block building has been built on Wilson Drive. This drive is just inside the city limits off of U.S. 64. The building is owned by L.C. Cook and is really nice. The front part of the building will be used as a beauty salon, while the back part of the structure will be used as an antiques shop with a full line of antiques on display. Wilson Drive is not to be confused with Wilson Street.