50 Years Ago in Burke County

Kirby to ride in parade
Fred Kirby and his horse, Calico, will be one of the big attractions in the Saturday morning Christmas parade.
Kirby is well known throughout the region as a popular children’s personality. More than 35,000 viewers watch his programs on WBTV.
The Singing Cowboy also serves as marshal at Tweetsie Railroad at Blowing Rock.
Parade chair Bill Wiggs said the parade entries keep coming and have already surpassed 100.
The parade begins at 9 a.m. and will follow the usual parade route. The Morganton Jaycees are sponsoring the parade, along with the Morganton-Burke Merchants Association.
Spectators lining the parade route will be able to see just about anything in the parade, including a number of beauty queens, children’s entries, fire trucks, pretty business and industry floats, bands, old cars, horses and Girl and Boy Scouts.
Around Burke County
Mr. and Mrs. Jack B. Kirksey of Morganton assisted NC Gov. Robert Scott in entertaining 23 of the nation’s governors and future governors at the weekend orientation session at Pine Needles Golf and Country Club near Southern Pines. The seminars were sponsored by the National Governors’ Conference.
In between scheduled events, Kirksey, state highway commissioner, found time for some golf with the governors.
Scott served as chair of the Democratic caucus and as host for the season.
Choir to perform on TV
The Western Carolina Center Choir will appear on WBTV, Charlotte with Ty Boyd at noon on Tuesday. The choir is directed by Ronald Muench and will sing during the program. Their appearance on the show is to help publicize and give Impetus to Operation Santa Claus, which brings toys to children in mental hospitals.
In the service
Gunnery Sgt. Randy Wilcox, a local marine recruiter for the Morganton area, announced that Pvt. Tim Guffey has returned home after graduating Marine Corps recruit training at Parris Island, South Carolina, on Nov 20.
During the 11 weeks of training, Guffey received instruction in the history and traditions of the Marine Corps, first aid, customs and courtesies of the service, marksmanship, hand-to-hand combat and close order drill.
After a leave period at home, Guffey will go to Camp Pendleton in California to attend infantry training school. He enlisted under the special Combat Arms program.
Guffey is a 1979 graduate of Freedom High School and is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Norman K. Burgess of Morganton.
Bullet blamed for disruption of power
A shattered electric insulator near a spot where beer drinking deer hunters camped cut off electric power for hundreds of customers of the Burke-McDowell Rutherford Electric Membership Cooperative Saturday afternoon, according to J.A. Moore of the local division of REMC.
Service was restored after an intensive search of four crews who set out to find the cause for the disruption of power.
Power was out for several hours in the Piedmont Road, Pea Ridge Road areas toward Colletsville and extending as far as the Outward Bound School, he said.
Efforts to spot the source of the trouble led workmen to the historic cemetery on a hilltop at the Bost Place on Upper Creek. It was there that somebody had camped, leaving a profusion of litter around the graveyard, including a number of beer cans which had been riddled by 30-30 shells. Incidentally, a number of no-trespassing signs had been torn down in the area.
Three people hurt in area wrecks
Three people were injured in eight wrecks in the city since Friday morning.
Joseph Edward Poplin, 7, of Herron Street, was taken to Grace Hospital at 3:40 p.m. Friday after his bicycle ran into a car at the intersection of Herron and Bay streets. Police said the bike came from Bay Street and struck the right rear of a 1966 Dodge driven by Clyde Reid Tate, 55, of 212 Spainhour Road.
Sharon Dean Presnell, 16, of 117 Rhyne Street, was charged with failure to yield the right of way at 2:10 pm Saturday at the intersection of Fleming Drive and College Street when the 1970 Ford she was driving struck a 1963 Chevrolet.
Charles Butler of 119 Falls Street was taken to Grace Hospital at about 9 p.m. Sunday after the late model Opel GT he was driving went of control on Summit Street and tumbled down a hill and landed on a Cadillac in Bernard’s new car dealership. Members of the Burke County Rescue Squad had to cut him from the automobile.
This article is sponsored by the History Museum of Burke County, where the archives of The News Herald are stored. Jimmy Rhyne is the researcher of the archives.
