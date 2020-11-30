50 Years Ago in Burke County

Bullet blamed for disruption of power

A shattered electric insulator near a spot where beer drinking deer hunters camped cut off electric power for hundreds of customers of the Burke-McDowell Rutherford Electric Membership Cooperative Saturday afternoon, according to J.A. Moore of the local division of REMC.

Service was restored after an intensive search of four crews who set out to find the cause for the disruption of power.

Power was out for several hours in the Piedmont Road, Pea Ridge Road areas toward Colletsville and extending as far as the Outward Bound School, he said.

Efforts to spot the source of the trouble led workmen to the historic cemetery on a hilltop at the Bost Place on Upper Creek. It was there that somebody had camped, leaving a profusion of litter around the graveyard, including a number of beer cans which had been riddled by 30-30 shells. Incidentally, a number of no-trespassing signs had been torn down in the area.

Three people hurt in area wrecks

Three people were injured in eight wrecks in the city since Friday morning.