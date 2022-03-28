50 Years ago in Burke County

Double safe break-ins leave police puzzled

Thieves stole almost $1,000 and an undetermined quantity of Class A narcotics Sunday night from a safe and cash register at Cornwell’s Drug Store at Sterling and Union streets in downtown Morganton, the second safe robbery the city experienced this weekend.

The first took place Friday night at Burke Memorial Park. Robbers made off with a safe from the cemetery office weighing 400 to 600 pounds containing $400 in cash and $25,000 worth of records, including plot papers indicating where people are buried and what plots are still open. Cemetery officials expressed great concern over the missing papers and offered a reward for their return. The safe was found Monday in a wooded area between Nebo and Marion in McDowell County. It had been pried open, but the contents were still inside.

During the Cornwell heist, the thieves smashed a window in the upper floor of the building housing the drug store and then removed some flooring to make a hole large enough for them to slip down into the store. Once there, they pried open the cash register and forced the safe open. Law enforcement officials estimate the robbery took a couple of hours. They found a wrecking bar, two screwdrivers and a sledgehammer around the safe. No fingerprints were recovered from the tools during the preliminary investigation.

Police have not yet determined if the two robberies are connected, but believe both were carried out by professionals. Officers are still investigating and searching for suspects.

Distracted bus driver causes crash

A school bus from Oak Hill High School headed west on N.C. 126 Tuesday afternoon ran off the road and overturned down an embankment.

The bus driver and one of four student passengers were treated for minor injuries.

The driver said she was distracted by the rubber flap on the door of the bus. She had reached over to the door control to pull the door more tightly closed and accidentally pulled the steering wheel, which caused the bus to run off the road and flip over on its side.

Damage to the bus was extensive.

Deaf school featured in radio series

The N.C. School for the Deaf is being featured on a series of six radio programs presented on the “Madelyn Patton Show” on the WMNC radio station.

The next show, scheduled for Wednesday, will feature interviews with Dr. Rance Henderson, the school’s superintendent, and Ron Shuping, the educational TV producer-director there. They will discuss the growth and future of the school’s educational TV program.

Previous shows have included other school staff members, such as Laura Smith, director of evaluation and guidance services; Bill Goble, parent-infant educator; Jane Williams, teacher training coordinator; Tom Clark, teacher trainee; and parents of the school’s students and graduates.

Alcoholics home established

Papers of incorporation have been filed for the Flynn Christian Fellowship Home, which will serve as a home for men who are alcoholics who express a desire to rehabilitate themselves.

The home will be in Morganton and will be fully equipped to provide food and lodging for alcoholics who come there voluntarily.

Incorporators listed for the home include the Rev. W.C. Parton, the Rev. J.C. Goare and the Rev. R.F. Johnson, all of Morganton.

Men who go to live at the home will be given all of the assistance necessary to set them up in a job. They can continue to live at the home as long as they remain sober and working, paying rent in proportion to their earnings. Plans call for appointing a home supervisor who is familiar with problems associated with alcoholism.

“We feel that if we are able to work with the man in getting him a job and fanning the spark of renewed respectability in him, we will have come a long way toward completely rehabilitating him,” a representative of the Flynn Home project said.

Local soldier receives honor

Rudy E. Stine, son of Mr. and Mrs. Leroy Stine of Hildebran, was recently named “Soldier of the Month” at the U.S. Army Environmental Hygiene Agency in Edgewood, Maryland, where he serves as a biologist. The award is given to the enlisted man who stands out in the performance of his duties and knowledge of his job.

The mission of the agency is to evaluate the health hazards of using various insecticides, and to evaluate air and water pollution and offer solution to pollution problems.

In his position at the agency, Stine assists with setting up and evaluating pharmacological tests on different species of animals. He also performs necropsies on exposed animals, prepares histological sections for observations and assists in inhalation studies.

A 1967 graduate of Hildebran High School, Stine earned a Bachelor of Science in biology from Appalachian State University and completed student teaching at Morganton High School. He is pursuing a master’s degree at Johns Hopkins University.

