50 Years Ago in Burke County

Among us Morgantonians: J. Gordon QueenWell here it is Thanksgiving again, the time when we should stop everything and give thanks to our Maker for everything he has done for us. And he has done plenty, everything in fact. We should observe the holiday as a day of thanks instead of driving up and down the highway going nowhere in particular. If you take a trip, please be careful, take it easy. It is better to take your time and get there than to get into a big rush and not get there at all. It is better to put your unimportant trip off for a few days and stay out of holiday traffic. No matter what you do, take it easy, and if you are a hunter, watch your guns as well as the fellow’s. Hunting is a dangerous sport if caution is not used. So no matter what you do on Thanksgiving, use caution. Why not attend the Thanksgiving service at your church? That would be the safe and sane thing to do. Here’s another: probably there is a family who needs help. Help give them a happy day. You can do it. Again, we wish you the safest, happiest and most abundant Thanksgiving ever.