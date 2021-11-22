50 Years Ago in Burke County

Two men found shot and stabbedTwo East Burke men were wounded in a shooting in the Henry River area Saturday night.
Deputy James Carswell of the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, answering a call at 8:07 p.m., found Robert Smith of the Johnson Bridge Road area lying in a pool of blood after allegedly being shot by his cousin, George Herman Lynn, 47, of Route 4 in Hickory. According to doctors’ reports, Smith was shot twice with a shotgun and stabbed in the chest.
Lynn, at whose house the shooting took place, was also stabbed in the lower abdomen, according to Carswell.
Although he was removed from the intestinal unit at Valdese General Hospital Sunday evening, his condition was still reported as serious. Officials had not yet determined if he needed surgery.
Symphony plays to large auditoriumOne of the finest concerts ever heard in Morganton was given by the North Carolina Symphony Orchestra last evening, and adding to the delightful sounds was a superb cellist, Gayle Smith. Dr. Benjamin F. Swalin conducted the program, which began with a rendition of a suite from Handel’s “Water Music.”
“Handel’s music is fresh, clean and masterly, and in this modern ‘progressive’ period of cacophonous musical aberration, the master’s music was as a balm in Gilead,” a review of the performance read.
Presbyterian church welcomes new pastorThe Rev. John Milton McCoy Jr., a native of Dallas, Texas, has accepted a call to the pastorate of First Presbyterian Church of Morganton. Church officials said McCoy will assume his new duties the week of Dec. 20.
He was called to succeed the Rev. John D. Smith, who resigned June 1 after serving for 13 years. Smith is now pastor of Tryon Presbyterian Church.
McCoy received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas and graduated from Austin Presbyterian Theological Seminary in Austin, Texas in 1963.
In 1964, McCoy was ordained in the Brazos Presbytery in the Synod of Texas and became pastor of St. Paul Presbyterian Church in Groves, Texas, where he served until 1968, when he went to Highland Park Church in Dallas to minister to youth.
In 1968, McCoy went to Princeton Theological Seminary to begin work on the degree of Doctor of Theology. He has now completed his residency.
Youth essays on ThanksgivingWe like Thanksgiving. Pilgrims had Thanksgiving with Indians. Thanksgiving is one of our feasts. Indians helped make corn. Pilgrims had the first Thanksgiving. Indians brought a deer for the first Thanksgiving feast and the girls cooked the deer. — By Kim Cooke
This turkey is talking Turkey. His name is Charlie. Now Charlie had a big mouth. In school, his mouth got him into trouble, but he didn’t care. One time, some birds took him for a ride and told him, “Don’t say a word.” But Charlie did say, “I’m thirsty,” and he fell in Blue Water Pond. — By Billy D. Guin Jr.
The king in England would not let the people go to their own church. The Pilgrims sailed on Mayflower and sped well to America. They sailed until one day a man said, “Land.” And it was land. They sent a man to find a place to put their ship. One day, they found a place and they put their ship there.
The women and children stayed on the ship. Soon they got off, and just then, they saw the Indians, so they made peace. The men and women thought they could have a feast. The boys caught clams, and the women cooked them. They cooked food and had supper with the Indians. They prayed to God, and they ate. — By Johnathan Huffman
It’s close to Thanksgiving. Do you know the story of the first Thanksgiving? A long time ago in England, the king ordered the people to go to his church. So the people went to Holland. But they had to do city work, so they went to America. They grew food and had a supper with the Indians. — By Robert Eckard
Among us Morgantonians: J. Gordon QueenWell here it is Thanksgiving again, the time when we should stop everything and give thanks to our Maker for everything he has done for us. And he has done plenty, everything in fact. We should observe the holiday as a day of thanks instead of driving up and down the highway going nowhere in particular. If you take a trip, please be careful, take it easy. It is better to take your time and get there than to get into a big rush and not get there at all. It is better to put your unimportant trip off for a few days and stay out of holiday traffic. No matter what you do, take it easy, and if you are a hunter, watch your guns as well as the fellow’s. Hunting is a dangerous sport if caution is not used. So no matter what you do on Thanksgiving, use caution. Why not attend the Thanksgiving service at your church? That would be the safe and sane thing to do. Here’s another: probably there is a family who needs help. Help give them a happy day. You can do it. Again, we wish you the safest, happiest and most abundant Thanksgiving ever.
