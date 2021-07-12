50 Years Ago in Burke County

Morganton Swim Club completes unbeaten season
Morganton Swim Club coach Eddie Beach can pinpoint his team’s strengths and weakness in one sentence.
“We don’t have as many super swimmers as some of the other teams in the league, but we sure have the balance,” he said.
And based on his team’s showing this year, Beach will take the balance every time.
His age-grouped swimming squad recorded its eighth consecutive victory here Tuesday night by out-scoring an out-manned Shelby team, 382 to 133. Shelby was unable to match the Morganton power in nine of the 10 age divisions.
It was the 60th dual meet victory in the last 62 outings for the Morganton squad.
“Our strength is the ability to pick up points in every age group,” Beach said. “We have a lot of swimmers.”
Morganton is the smallest city in the Western Conference Swim Association. It has 140 swimmers on its squad, more than any other in the six-team league.
Beach is counting on that show of force in the association championships at Belmont Abbey this weekend.
Soldier returns home after injury
SFC Robert M. Powell has returned to Fort Gordon in Georgia after spending a few days with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Lewis Powell of the Drum Straight section of Burke County. Powell was wounded in Vietnam and returned to Fort Gordon, where he underwent surgery. He has returned there for more treatment. Powell volunteered for service on Jan 16, 1947 and served eight years before being discharged and joining the Drexel Police force. This was his second tour of duty overseas after rejoining the military.
Goodson to head plant for Skyland
T.H. Goodson has been promoted to the position of plant manager of the Quaker Meadows Skyland Textile Company.
His appointment was announced today by B.R. Morrow, Skyland’s vice president, who pointed out that Goodson has spent virtually all of his tenure as a resident of Morganton, having joined the company right after college graduation.
Goodson was formerly assistant manager of the Quaker Meadows plant.
A native of Hartsville, South Carolina, he graduated in 1964 with a bachelor’s degree. It was shortly thereafter he joined Skyland as an industrial engineer.
Goodson has been active in community affairs and is a member of the First Baptist Church of Morganton.
He is married to the former Miss Sarah Bennet, a native of Hendersonville. The couple and their daughter, Jane, reside at 917 W. Union St.
Pam’s Pamorama; Pam Devere
Let’s explore Burke history: What do the names McDowell, Bowman, Greenlee, Erwin, Pickens, Carson, Morrison, Tate, Murphy, Perkins, Hildebran, Walton and Bouchelle mean to you?
Counties, towns and streets — yes, and if you are an avid fan of Burke history, you should immediately recognize these names as instrumental ones in Burke and Morganton history.
The history of our county and its founding fathers is a subject that has fascinated me for a long time, and a subject I would like to explore further.
Did you know that Davy Crockett visited once? Or that Tories rode their horses up to Creekside and put their horses to pasture in the Walton cornfield?
Have you heard the story of Col. Waightstill Avery’s duel with Andrew Jackson? And do you believe there was a gold rush in Burke County at one time? Do these things arouse your curiosity? If you are a red blooded Burke County native (or even if you are not), they should.
For instance, the courthouse has a historic sight you may have overlooked, but it has quite a past, or the old graveyard at Quaker Meadows dating back before the Revolutionary War.
It is really something to spot an old paragraph about pioneers in old Burke County reading.
The elder Greenlees, McDowells and Tates and many of their descendants were interred overlooking the beautiful low grounds of Quaker Meadows and the adjacent lands of the Catawba when they died — and then to actually see the graves dating back to the 1700s.
My plan is to study this history and present some of the interesting points that I find to you, my readers. Who knows what I may stumble on?
Among us Morgantonians: J. Gordon Queen
The recreation center area is chock full of ball fields for our youngsters to enjoy food and clean sports fields. And then we have Shuey Field, which is used for baseball games. Yes, there are other fields that we cannot recall the names of right off, but they are here, and you should appreciate them all.
Come to think of it, our splendid plants around the river, plus the new Lowe’s Building, will cause one to come to the area of greater Morganton. This goes for the N.C. 18 area too.
Two men in a car were passing the Great Lakes plant. One was heard to say, ”Man, now that is a nice plant.” Agreed! We have some doggone good ones in this city of Morganton. That’s why we say, “Morganton will grow whether we like it or not.”
We hope to have some real good construction news real soon. It’s in the wind. It’s hard, you know, to get new buildings. Please be patient.
Retrospect: Do you remember when Spencer and Fox operated a store near the depot, and when C.F. McKesson was postmaster? Whatever became of the Ross homeplace on West Union? Oh yes, sure — it is now long gone and is the home of the new Belk’s store …Did you know that Morganton’s first furniture plant was located below the depot and was destroyed by fire in the 1890s?
Seen and heard: A pretty girl was seen chewing her food with machine gun rapidity … a flock of martins flying around a bunch of gourds … a pretty little blonde bouncing a rubber ball … a woman turning up her nose at a piece of watermelon … Jim Connelly saying his Nite Furniture store is second to none.
This article is sponsored by the History Museum of Burke County, where the archives of The News Herald are stored. Jimmy Rhyne is the researcher of the archives.