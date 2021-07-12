50 Years Ago in Burke County

The history of our county and its founding fathers is a subject that has fascinated me for a long time, and a subject I would like to explore further.

Did you know that Davy Crockett visited once? Or that Tories rode their horses up to Creekside and put their horses to pasture in the Walton cornfield?

Have you heard the story of Col. Waightstill Avery’s duel with Andrew Jackson? And do you believe there was a gold rush in Burke County at one time? Do these things arouse your curiosity? If you are a red blooded Burke County native (or even if you are not), they should.

For instance, the courthouse has a historic sight you may have overlooked, but it has quite a past, or the old graveyard at Quaker Meadows dating back before the Revolutionary War.

It is really something to spot an old paragraph about pioneers in old Burke County reading.

The elder Greenlees, McDowells and Tates and many of their descendants were interred overlooking the beautiful low grounds of Quaker Meadows and the adjacent lands of the Catawba when they died — and then to actually see the graves dating back to the 1700s.

My plan is to study this history and present some of the interesting points that I find to you, my readers. Who knows what I may stumble on?