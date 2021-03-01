50 Years ago in Burke County

The letter from Ronnie H. Denton, recreation consultant with the division, gives the city permission to begin immediately on the project, which will be funded by 50% federal funds and 50% of local funds.

The federal funds will come from the Land and Water Conversation Fund of the Bureau of Outdoor Recreation of the Department of the Interior and administered through the NC Department of Local Affairs.

Among us Morgantonians: J. Gordon Queen (1964)That was really good news! We are talking about the announcement that we are getting another Skyland Textile plant here. You read that announcement in The News Herald Monday. And the plant will employ 600! The new plant will have a lot to do with the growth of Morganton. It will mean more of everything in our city. We welcome this new plant to this area and say a great big thank you to the heads of Skyland Textile. Know that it is getting to be a hard matter to count the number of plants in the Morganton area. The year 1964 really started off treating us royally and proving the fact that “Morganton will grow whether we like it or not.”

Do you believe in education for our youngsters? Then by all means vote for our community college in the upcoming election. Education is a must these days.