50 Years ago in Burke County

In the service
Taking Basic: Ronald Eugene Saulman, son of Mr. and Mrs. Harrison Saulman of Route 6 in Morganton, is now undergoing basic training with the US Air Force at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas. A 1970 graduate of Salem High School, Saulman attended Western Piedmont Community College before entering the Air Force.
Wounded: Lawrence Crawley, son of Mr. and Mrs. Phifer Crawley of Route 1 Morganton, was wounded while on night patrol in Vietnam Feb. 28, according to word received by his parents. Crawley received wounds in the abdomen and is reported to be in serious condition. He is now aboard a hospital ship, the USS Sanctuary, and can receive mail. Crawley is 20-years-old and a graduate of Salem High School. He has been in Vietnam since October.
Candidate issues first statement
Betty D. Wellman of 110 Hogan Street, who has filed as a candidate for the Morganton City Council seat from Ward 2, is a native of Catawba County. She completed her education in the Catawba County School system.
In announcing her candidacy, Wellman issued the following statement:
“I am an instructor of supervision and human relations,” she said. “I have been a resident of Burke County for 25 years. I am the mother of five children: four boys and one girl. I believe in good, honest government. Also, I believe in treating everyone fair and equal. I want to help the citizens of the city, therefore I am offering myself as a candidate for City Council Ward 2, to help clean City Hall. If you would like good honest representation, I would appreciate your support on May 4.”
Wellman is the only candidate to file thus far for the May 4 municipal election, when Morganton voters can cast their ballots for mayor and the council seats in Wards 1 and 2.
Board zeroes in on eastern school site
“It is my opinion that we are very, very close to purchasing a site in eastern Burke.”
Dr. Charles H. Weaver, county school superintendent, made this comment late last night as the Burke County Board of Education adjourned. Following the general meeting, there had been an executive session in which the recommendations from the architects and Division of School Planning were discussed.
Weaver said the board had reviewed thoroughly the recommendations and then had instructed the building committee to obtain options and set some new prices it may be willing to pay for the several eastern high school sites under consideration. Also being studied are differences in foundation grading that would be required at these sights. Some would be more expensive to prepare for construction and some would be less desirable because of topography. Weaver told the board there is a possibility of it receiving an additional $97,660 in Appalachia funds toward the first high school.
City gets $21K for park
Certification of federal funding in the amount of $21,000 for the Collett Street Park development project has been received in a letter to Morganton City Manager Cyrus L. Brooks from the Recreation Division of the North Carolina Department of Local Affairs.
The letter from Ronnie H. Denton, recreation consultant with the division, gives the city permission to begin immediately on the project, which will be funded by 50% federal funds and 50% of local funds.
The federal funds will come from the Land and Water Conversation Fund of the Bureau of Outdoor Recreation of the Department of the Interior and administered through the NC Department of Local Affairs.
Among us Morgantonians: J. Gordon Queen (1964)That was really good news! We are talking about the announcement that we are getting another Skyland Textile plant here. You read that announcement in The News Herald Monday. And the plant will employ 600! The new plant will have a lot to do with the growth of Morganton. It will mean more of everything in our city. We welcome this new plant to this area and say a great big thank you to the heads of Skyland Textile. Know that it is getting to be a hard matter to count the number of plants in the Morganton area. The year 1964 really started off treating us royally and proving the fact that “Morganton will grow whether we like it or not.”
Do you believe in education for our youngsters? Then by all means vote for our community college in the upcoming election. Education is a must these days.
Wes Abernathy came down to see us the other night. He said, “Hurry up and get out of that wheelchair and start roaming around again and see what is happening.” New homes are going up all around and business buildings are being built. Morganton is really growing.
Our outside layman says, “A colorful baptismal service at St. Charles Church recently featured Scott MacDonald Simpson, the 6-weeks-old son of Mr. and Mrs. William Simpson.
Visit Grace Hospital and you will see that the institute needs enlarging, as well as other things. We should pay more attention to our hospital and its needs. We would be in a heck of a mess without Grace Hospital.
Do you remember when the mayor of Morganton tried all minors in his court in city hall? And when Morganton had a pretty doggone good brass band with Joe Surrat as leader? Whatever became of that frame building that stood at the corner of North Sterling and College streets long ago? Oh yes—the structure is long gone, and the site is now taken by the beautiful J. Alex Mull and Associates building. Did you know that years ago, male residents of Morganton had to pay an annual street tax of $2 or work the streets for a day?
This article is sponsored by the History Museum of Burke County, where the archives of The News Herald are stored. Jimmy Rhyne is the researcher of the archives.