50 Years Ago in Burke County

Residents witness strange sight in sky

Some Morganton residents were treated to a spectacular, yet still unexplained atmospheric phenomenon in the sky about 5 a.m. Monday.

Observers reported seeing a whitish-gray mass resembling a cloud from which a bright red mass rose briefly and then disintegrated back into the original mass, turning it a reddish-white. The mass then formed a shape resembling an upside-down horn-of-plenty.

Officers with the Morganton Police Department are among those who saw the phenomenon, as well as James Cornwell, production superintendent of The News Herald, who observed the mass for about 20 minutes as he drove east on Interstate 40 to Spruce Pine. He said by 5:30 a.m., the mass was drifting northeast and fading quickly.

Circus coming to town

The Disabled American Veterans Morganton Chapter No. 43 has made arrangements for the Sells and Gray Circus to visit Morganton later this month, according to Glenn Hice, chapter commander. A portion of the ticket sales will benefit the organization.

The three-ring European-style circus will set up at the Burke County Fairgrounds and present shows at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. featuring performers from France, Spain and Argentina. Trapeze artists, acrobats, wire-walkers, jugglers, clowns and trained animals will thrill young and old alike with entertainment for the whole family.

Everyone is invited to visit the fairgrounds on circus day to see the circus in the making. The elephants will help set up the big top. One of the elephants, Maude, is more than 45 years old and has been with the circus for years. She helps set up the big top and carries heavy seat planks for the show.

School board debates status of pregnant students

At the request of the Pupil Personnel Department, the Burke County Board of Education reviewed its policy of forcing unmarried pregnant students to drop out of school as soon as their pregnancies are made known. The current policy states that the student should report her pregnancy to her principal as soon as she is made aware of it.

Board members discussed how other school systems are changing their policies to allow pregnant students to remain in school as long as their physical condition permits them to do so.

Dr. Charles Weaver, superintendent of Burke County Public Schools, noted that forbidding pregnant students from attending school seems to be a sort of social punishment and comes at a time when the girls definitely need to further their education. He suggested letting the principal at each school assess each pregnant student on a case-by-case basis in collaboration with the student’s parents.

Some board members suggested that a physician be part of the evaluation process to give a medical recommendation in each case. The board also discussed what physical problems might result from pregnant students continuing in school. Board member Dr. James Croft noted that in 90% of cases, the students should be able to attend classes up to the time they go into labor.

“If they deliver in class, that would be my definition of too long,” Croft said.

Student wins speaking program, scheduled for UN tour

James Reid Simpson, a senior at Glen Alpine High School, won the school’s world peace study and speaking program, and is scheduled to embark on a seminar tour with other school winners to the United Nations, New York City and Washington, D.C.

The theme of this year’s program was “China and Changing United States Policy: Will the United Nations Be Strengthened?” Simpson and two of his fellow students presented their papers on the subject to a panel of three judges and selected members of the student body. The judges were Lena Taylor and Nina LaFevers, English teachers at the school, and Fred Cranford, cultural arts coordinator for Burke County Public Schools.

The trip, sponsored by the American Freedom Association Inc., will feature a tour of the United Nations and interviews with UN delegates, a guided tour of New York City and an outing to see a musical there, and visits to various landmarks in Washington, including the JFK Center, the Lincoln Memorial, Arlington National Cemetery and the Capitol building, where students will have the opportunity to visit with U.S. senators and representatives in their offices.

Fowl odor plagues Hartland community

Troopers with the State Highway Patrol were called to the Hartland community of Morganton this weekend to track down a truck carrying a load of chicken manure that inadvertently spilled a half-ton of the waste material over a nearly 5-mile stretch of Hartland Road.

Residents gathered in their yards and on their porches to stare in disbelief at the spectacle.

“All those troopers had to do was shut their windows and follow their noses,” one local resident said.

The spilled manure, garnished with the occasional dead hen, was so odiferous that the State Highway Commission had to dispatch workers to scrape the road with a bucket loader.

Troopers found the head of the manure trail at Burke Egg Co.’s barns and followed it, guiding their cars carefully over the slick pavement. They located the driver of the offending truck, Clyde Eugene Bowman, and charged him with operating a vehicle on a public highway not so constructed as to prevent its load from leaking or escaping onto the roadway and with improper use of dealer’s plates.

This article is sponsored by the History Museum of Burke County, where the archives of The News Herald are stored.