50 Years Ago in Burke County

Possible arson damages Rock House Cafe

The Rock House Cafe, located on NC 181 just north of the Oak Hill community in Morganton, sustained nearly $1,500 in damage in a blaze Monday at 1 a.m. Oak Hill Fire Department officials and the county fire marshal, Marvin Sawyer, noted there was considerable evidence that the fire was set. It appeared that a flammable liquid was used to start four small fires in the building. A neighbor, Victor Miller, spotted the blaze and called the fire department. Two fire trucks and 15 firefighters were dispatched to the scene. The fire was estimated to have reached 1,400 degrees and melted some of the window glass. It is not known yet if the building is insured. The cafe was the scene of a shooting Oct. 17 when a shotgun was fired into the building, and the scene of another shoot-out on Aug. 10.