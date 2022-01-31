50 Years Ago in Burke County

Possible arson damages Rock House Cafe
The Rock House Cafe, located on NC 181 just north of the Oak Hill community in Morganton, sustained nearly $1,500 in damage in a blaze Monday at 1 a.m. Oak Hill Fire Department officials and the county fire marshal, Marvin Sawyer, noted there was considerable evidence that the fire was set. It appeared that a flammable liquid was used to start four small fires in the building. A neighbor, Victor Miller, spotted the blaze and called the fire department. Two fire trucks and 15 firefighters were dispatched to the scene. The fire was estimated to have reached 1,400 degrees and melted some of the window glass. It is not known yet if the building is insured. The cafe was the scene of a shooting Oct. 17 when a shotgun was fired into the building, and the scene of another shoot-out on Aug. 10.
Sting reveals alcohol, gambling devices at popular hangouts
Deputies with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office and ABC officers staged a double-whammy in the Glen Alpine area Saturday night. The officers raided a pool hall on US 70 operated by Bill South and found gambling devices in the pool room and beer for sale in a vending machine. Five people were arrested. Law enforcement also raided Willie’s Party House on Jamestown Road, operated by Major Van Ayers, and found gambling devices and beer and whiskey for sale. South and Van Ayers each posted $600 bond and are expected to appear in district court March 21.
Hospital debuts new clinic
Valdese General Hospital will showcase its new professional building and clinic during an open house set for Sunday from 2-5 p.m., hosted by the hospital’s board of trustees and medical staff. Doctors and nurses will guide visitors through the complex.
Construction began on the building in 1970. It cost $650,000 to build, which was financed by donations and reserve fund appreciation.
The building has been in use for some time, but giving the public a chance to visit the structure, called a triumph in architectural design with its four-leaf clover style layout, has been delayed due to last minute changes.
“We are tremendously proud of the new medical clinic, for not only does it give us much-needed space for outpatient work, but it is a beautiful building to look at,” said Earl Spencer, chair of the board of trustees for Valdese General Hospital.
Local students prepare for regional choir program
Seven members of the Hildebran High School choir attended a rehearsal Tuesday to prepare to participate in the Mars Hill Choral Clinic scheduled to take place this weekend. High school students from all over central and western North Carolina and parts of Tennessee, South Carolina and Virginia have participated in the clinic for the last 23 years, according to Jim Jerome Williams, music director at Hildebran High School. The Mars Hill Choral Clinic is conducted by a nationally-known choral director each year and is considered a great learning opportunity for the participants. Williams said the Hildebran students have prepared for weeks to learn the music that will be performed at the choral clinic.
Joint concert to feature college musicians
The auditorium at Western Piedmont Community College will be the setting for a joint recital Monday performed by soprano Jayne Wilkins and pianist Loren Tice. Tice is a musician in residence at WPCC for the academic year as part of a program sponsored in part by the North Carolina Arts Council. Wilkins, a music teacher and choir director at WPCC, serves as music director for the “Horn in the West” outdoor drama in Boone. Tice, who plays piano, organ and harpsicord, will perform selections by Chopin, Debussy, Hindemith and Bartok. Wilkins will sing selections by Mozart, Mendelsohn, Brahms and Strauss, as well as a composition by local musician Millicent Gordon. Gordon wrote both the words and music for the piece and will accompany Wilkins during the performance of the song.
