Follow that one-shoed man (Thursday, March 1, 1973)

The trail of a one-shoed man left Morganton police officers marveling following two break-in attempts early Wednesday morning.

Two Marion men were arrested and charged with the attempted breaking and entering of the Romarco factory and the Carbon City Factory Outlet.

Officers responding to the break-in at Romarco found the lock on the main door forced open and telephone and alarm wires cut. They found tracks outside that indicated someone had left the building wearing only one shoe. They later found the one-shoed suspect using a telephone booth at the Citgo service station at the intersection of Jamestown Road and Interstate 40. Officers noted that the bottom of the man’s pants were wet, and his feet were muddy.

With the assistance of a bloodhound, police located the suspect’s missing shoe along a trail through the woods that led over rough terrain. Officers determined that he had been a mere inch away from stepping on a board with three large spikes sticking out of it as he attempted to flee.

“They would have had to pry his foot off with a crowbar if he had stepped on it,” one officer said.

Bandits hold up Drexel service station owner (Thursday, March 1, 1973)

Marvin Garrison, operator of Garrison’s Service Station on Baxter Street in Drexel, thought the two men who drove up in a 1956 Ford Wednesday afternoon and asked for an inspection looked suspicious, so he hid his wallet, which reportedly contained several hundred dollars.

Following the inspection, the two men allegedly pulled a revolver on Garrison and took approximately $10 from his pockets. They did not find the wallet. Garrison said the men then forced him to go to his house, where he waited for 45 minutes until calling the police.

Town loses beloved matriarch (Monday, Feb. 26, 1973)

Funeral services were held Sunday for Suzanne Pascal Pons, 98, of Valdese. She was part of the original group of Waldensians who founded the town of Valdese in 1893 and was often referred to as the “grand old lady of Valdese.”

Pons was born June 25, 1874, in the Waldensian Valleys in Italy. Her father, Jean Pascal, was killed when he was struck by lightning in the Cottian Alps. Her mother, Susanne Pascal, took Pons and three of her siblings to join the group of Waldensians who emigrated from Italy to the US to settle in Valdese.

Pons’ obituary notes that as well as her own contributions to the Valdese community, the area owes much to the work of her sons in developing industries and businesses in both Valdese and Morganton.

Big crowd tours new school (Monday, Feb. 26, 1973)

Hundreds of people descended on Freedom High School during open house events held Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

This was the first general opening to the public, although many interested citizens and students have visited the new comprehensive high school at some stage of construction.

School staff members, on hand at the open house events to answer questions and show visitors around, said they were unprepared for the size of the crowds. It was expected that maybe a couple hundred people would show up to each event, but the open houses each drew an estimated 500-600 people.

“I’m delighted they came,” said Dr. Charles Weaver, superintendent of Burke County Public Schools.

Among us Morgantonians: J. Gordon Queen (Tuesday, Feb. 27, 1973)

Come to think of it, we are glad a number of Morganton store fronts have been facelifted, either by paint, face brick or stucco, but folks, we need more to make Morganton a beautiful city — right? Right!

With that new addition, Lazarus is a really big store, bigger than heretofore, that is.

Jim Ingle, head of the South Forest subdivision, is a firm believer that “Morganton will grow whether we like it or not” and is doing something about it by building the multitude of pretty homes on and off what is known as Bethel Road. The more the merrier.

Believe it or not, it is only a short while until the Fourth of July. Let’s make our parade bigger, better and grander than ever this year. What say you?