50 Years Ago in Burke County

Trip to lake takes murderous turn

A ride to Lake James ended in a deadly knife fight along Powerhouse Road early Tuesday morning.

Ricky Lee Adams, 16, of Morganton, was charged with the murder of Gary Dean Powell, 19. Ricky’s brother, Donnie Adams, 18, and Jimmy Presnell, 19, of Lenoir, were charged as accomplices.

The young men had picked up Powell and his girlfriend, Debbie Allen, 17, and another couple, Wayne Price, 20, and Carol Webb, 17, in downtown Morganton Monday night, offering them a ride in Donnie Adams’ 1963 Ford. Allen told deputies with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office that Powell knew the Adams brothers and Presnell. The group drove through Glen Alpine and Lenoir before deciding to head to Lake James.

On the way, Allen said Ricky Adams and Powell got into an argument about waking Price up, who had fallen asleep. She noticed that Ricky had a knife in his hand. Powell allegedly drew a knife as well and held it to Ricky’s throat. Donnie stopped the car on Powerhouse Road to let the pair out to fight, and Ricky allegedly stabbed Powell in the chest as he attempted to get out of the car. Powell fell out of the vehicle into a ditch. The group eventually picked him up, put him back in the car and took him to Grace Hospital, but he had already died. Ricky told deputies he had acted in self-defense.

Local resident named state commander

Naomi Miller of Morganton was elected commander of the auxiliary of the Disabled American Veterans, Department of North Carolina, for 1972-73 during the 50th anniversary convention of the DAV and its auxiliary held in Asheville.

This past year, Miller served as senior vice commander and membership chair of the state organization. She has been a member of the auxiliary of the Morganton DAV Chapter 43 since 1968 and served as commander this past year. She also has served as adjutant and Americanism and publicity chair.

At the conclusion of the auxiliary installation service, Miller was presented with a life membership by her local auxiliary. The Morganton chapter and its auxiliary held a reception in her honor at the Battery Park Hotel Saturday evening.

Arson suspected in destruction of South Mountains home

Firefighters believe they are dealing with a case of arson in Burke County following a fire that destroyed the home of Hazel Carswell on Goldmine Road in the South Mountains.

Carswell said she had taken a nap in her bedroom Wednesday and woke to find the room filled with smoke. She walked through the house and found the living room on fire. She received minor burns on her hands while rescuing her television set from the flames.

Two employees with the North Carolina Forest Service in the area noticed the fire and reported it. Firefighters with the Brindletown Fire Department arrived on scene to battle the blaze, but were too late to save the home.

Burke County Fire Marshal Marvin Sawyer said he believes the fire may have been started deliberately, as Carswell reported noticing that two doors in her home that were open when she went to sleep were shut when she awakened to the flames.

The fire was another in a series of unlawful burnings that have plagued the county for more than a year. An outside authority unofficially stated his belief that Burke County ranks among the top in the state for unlawful fires.

Newspaper publisher elected to head state press group

J.D. Fitz, publisher of The News Herald, has been elected president of the North Carolina Press Association at its 99th annual convention in Wrightsville Beach.

Fitz will take over presidential duties with the close of the session. He has a unique association with the Tar Heel press group, having served for 10 years as secretary, succeeding the late Beatrice Cobb, owner and publisher of The News Herald, who served as NCPA secretary for many years before her death in 1959. He also has served as director of the NCPA, as well as director of the Journalism Foundation.

Fitz has called Morganton home since 1945, when he accepted a position as advertising manager after his discharge from military service in World War II, where he served as first sergeant at the Tank Destroying Training Center at Fort Hood in Texas.

Littering locals set bad example for tourists – News Herald editorial

Although residents of Burke County may act as if they held exclusive patent rights on litter-bugging, the problem is widespread.

Our advice and plea is that vacationing visitors behave in the matter of discarding litter as they probably conduct themselves at home – with a high degree of consideration for others. Don’t do as Burke County citizens do, which is to toss litter of all sorts in all directions.

Our hope for a cure of the littering problem lies in part in law enforcement. When local police look at a hamburger wrapper being tossed out on a sidewalk, a paper cup left on the curb or a soft drink bottle thrown out of a car with the same gravity as they view an overtime parking meter, we will be making progress. When deputy sheriffs join in spotting litter tossed from automobiles, and when State Highway Patrol officers derive great inner satisfaction in issuing citations for littering, we will be making progress.

But we repeat – welcome visitors. Be careful how you litter. Don’t do like we do. Please be more considerate than that.