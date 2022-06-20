50 Years Ago in Burke County

County reeling from flooding

Law enforcement officials began evacuating families from low-lying areas of western North Carolina as flood waters closed roads, inundated mobile homes and cars and burst small dams. The flooding was triggered by nearly 8-inches of rain from Tropical Storm Agnes.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office reported that the dam on Barus’ Fish Pond broke, sending a 4-foot wave of water sweeping across Flat Gap Road near Valdese into Marvin Jacumin’s Grocery Store. Jacumin, who lives in an apartment located in the store building, woke up about 4:30 a.m. this morning when flood waters smashed through the windows of the store. He was injured while trying to exit the structure to get to higher ground and was later treated at Valdese General Hospital.

Carson Johnson, who lived in a trailer down the street from the store, narrowly escaped with his family as the trailer was turned around and rammed into a parked car by the flood waters. Sheriff’s deputies relayed reports of several cars being washed into the nearby stream.

Officials with Duke Power Co. noted that water was flowing over the spillway at Lake James for the first time since 1958. The flood waters damaged boats and landings in the Lake James area. The bridge over the Linville River on N.C. 126 above the head of Lake James was reported weakened by water funneled in a torrent out of the Linville Gorge. The boat dock at Huffman Bridge just north of Drexel was flooded as well.

Although the rain has stopped, local streams and rivers continue to rise.

Man shot four times walks to service station

Jack Ernest of 437 N. Green St. in Morganton stumbled into the nearby Scenic Gulf Service Station Saturday morning bleeding from four gunshot wounds in his legs. He told the proprietor he had been shot by a man named Arthur Largent as he collapsed in the station’s wash pit.

Ernest was taken to Grace Hospital for treatment. Doctors there listed him in good condition and expected him to recover.

While police were on scene investigating the incident, Largent arrived at the service station and confessed to the shooting. He was arrested and taken to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. Officers said it was reported that Largent and Ernest had gotten into an argument, which led to Largent allegedly shooting Ernest four times in the upper part of his legs with a shotgun.

Largent was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and placed under $500 bond.

Budget meeting leads to heated exchange

Burke County Commissioner Jim Jacumin and Dr. Charles Weaver, superintendent of Burke County Public Schools, got into a heated exchange while discussing the school’s system’s budget at a meeting Tuesday.

Jacumin had taken issue with the supplementary salaries the county paid administrators and supervisors. Weaver explained that the supplement amounts were determined by the school board based on each administrator’s experience and certificates held.

Jacumin wanted to know the actual total salaries of those receiving supplements, apparently in the belief that the county could not determine how, and on what merit, the supplementary funds the county was providing were being spent unless commissioners had an overall picture. He specifically grilled Weaver on his own salary.

Jacumin also questioned funding for an environmental education project and county investments toward the school capital outlay fund. He calculated the average spending per pupil in Burke County to be approximately $160, much higher than the state average of $119. He asked Weaver if the $41 extra cost per pupil was an accurate measure of a better education. Weaver said he didn’t feel it was, and that several factors needed to be considered to accurately measure the quality of education in Burke County.

Department store launches expansion

Lazarus of Morganton has begun construction on what will be a 3,500-square-foot addition to its building at the corner of North Green Street and Avery Avenue, according to Harry L. Wilson Jr., president of Lazarus, and James B. Carr, president of Carr and Company, owner of the ladies’ department at Lazarus. Burke Construction Company is working on the project. Wilson and Carr said they hope to have the addition ready by Christmas. The ladies’ department will gain between 2,300-2,400-square-feet when renovations are complete, and the men’s department will gain about 1,100 square-feet.

TVs outnumber bathrooms in Burke County – editorial

The 1970 Census of Housing (reports) that more households in Burke County have television sets than have complete bathrooms. We may not be the cleanest county in the state, but we seem to be holding our own for exposure to the tube.

It’s no wonder that people hereabouts measure time according to programs, which would explain why something reportedly happened “at a quarter ‘til ‘Gunsmoke’” or “15 minutes after ‘Flip Wilson.’” It’s a consolation that somebody benefits from the heavy clustering of television commercials. We had thought the chief beneficiary of endless groupings of pitchmen were the TV stations, but now we suspect it also includes those who have to walk the long path during recess.

