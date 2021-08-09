50 Years Ago in Burke County

Resident’s Model T still going strong
A stranger gives a second look upon seeing the Winston Model T Ford touring car.
But residents of the community just give the driver a “Howdy” or a wave of the hand, for to them this is an everyday sight.
To people in Morganton, it is not one of those restored antique cars used as a showpiece and to win trophies, but a daily means of dependable transportation for owner Wayne V. Coleman since 1929, when he originally purchased it.
Not all of Coleman’s driving has been local. There have been trips to Charlotte, Salisbury and Spartanburg, South Carolina, with top speeds from 35 to 40 miles per hour on the open highway.
The Morgantonian figures when he is traveling on the highway, he gets about 30 miles to the gallon and this drops down to around 23 miles per gallon for city driving.
According to Coleman, the $40 he paid for this second-hand auto 42 years ago was a steal, even though it was in need of minor repairs. He took care of the repairs himself and has continued to do all his own repair work in the intervening years. This has come natural to him, for he is a mechanic by nature and trade.
Getting parts for repairs has been no problem. Over the years, he has purchased four broken down Model T’s of the same age and has used them for spare parts. He also orders parts through the mail.
The 30-mile tires for the car cost him 50 cents each. The tires he purchases now, however, sell for $33 each. The 30-month six-volt battery, for which he is paying $13, is ordered from another mail order house.
Coleman, a native of Morganton, retired at age 65 from his job as a machinist at the International Shoe Company’s Burke Tannery, which no longer exists. After his retirement, he took up gun-smithing. Twenty years later, he has more gun work than he can keep up with, in spite of the long hours he works every day.
But it’s plain to see that Coleman and his 48-year-old Model T are still going strong.
In the service of the USA
Thomas N. Robinson, son of Mr. and Mrs. George T. Robinson of Route 9 Morganton, has been commissioned 2nd Lt. in the US Airforce upon graduation from OTS Officer Candidate School. At Lackland Air Force Base, Texas through competitive questioning, is being assigned to Mather Air Force Base, California for navigator training, The lieutenant a 1963 graduate of Morganton High School received a bachelor’s of arts degree from East Carolina University. His wife is the former Joy S. Norris.
Giving em’ Fitz: J.D. Fitz, Publisher
Yes it’s fair time, football time and good food time, and we enjoy them all.
The Drexel Fair will end tomorrow night, and folks in this community have worked hard to have a good fair and to attend one or both days.
Football makes its debut tonight, and you’ll like the special section Burke County roundup in The News Herald.
Our compliments to Sports Editor Durward Buck for burning the midnight oil to put this special edition together.
He had help from our ace photographers, Benny Orders, Andrew Hern and his summertime assistant, Robert Connelly. Of course the special edition would not have been possible without the cooperation of our advertisers, who were contacted by Rose Whisnant of our ad department.
Thanks to all who contributed.
Now for food: We have enjoyed the season’s fruits and vegetables this summer, and David McGimpsey, a top gardener, has seen our supply of vegetables has been most abundant.
Mrs. Blanch Byrd’s gift of green beans and tomatoes was very good, and on Wednesday, former employee George Davis showed up with a generous amount of vegetables from his garden for his friends at The News Herald.
Now can someone tell me where to purchase some water-ground corn meal?
Among us Morgantonians: J. Gordon Queen
Have you noticed a big balloon-like thing on U.S. 70 West? Well, it’s not a balloon, but a big warehouse for Inmont Corporation, one of our valuable plants, so we are told. Wish we knew about it. We have never seen anything like it before.
Everywhere you look, something is being improved. It’s a fact. This prompts us to say, “Morganton will grow whether we like it or not.”
We mentioned in our last column that it appears that U.S. 64 is being widened, including the railroad bridge near the school. Ain’t nothing like good wide highways.
Help a worthy cause. Help is needed to fight a horrible disease. Mrs. Morris says, “We must have volunteer workers to solicit the funds to the drive. It will take a few moments of your time.” Do you know what disease it is? Find out and spare a few minutes of your time. We are counting on you.
This article is sponsored by the History Museum of Burke County where the archives of The News Herald are stored. Jimmy Rhyne is the researcher of the archives.