50 Years Ago in Burke County

Resident’s Model T still going strong

A stranger gives a second look upon seeing the Winston Model T Ford touring car.

But residents of the community just give the driver a “Howdy” or a wave of the hand, for to them this is an everyday sight.

To people in Morganton, it is not one of those restored antique cars used as a showpiece and to win trophies, but a daily means of dependable transportation for owner Wayne V. Coleman since 1929, when he originally purchased it.

Not all of Coleman’s driving has been local. There have been trips to Charlotte, Salisbury and Spartanburg, South Carolina, with top speeds from 35 to 40 miles per hour on the open highway.

The Morgantonian figures when he is traveling on the highway, he gets about 30 miles to the gallon and this drops down to around 23 miles per gallon for city driving.

According to Coleman, the $40 he paid for this second-hand auto 42 years ago was a steal, even though it was in need of minor repairs. He took care of the repairs himself and has continued to do all his own repair work in the intervening years. This has come natural to him, for he is a mechanic by nature and trade.