50 Years Ago in Burke County

Sleeping man missed by flying shots

Ronnie White, co-operator of the High Peak ’76 Station at the Drexel Road intersection of US 70, was sleeping in his car in the station’s parking lot when he was suddenly awakened at 5:45 a.m. by a ruckus at the nearby Old White House Grill.

White reported to deputies with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office that he did not hear any gunshots, but did hear a fence rattling and a group of people talking loudly.

Deputies on scene found the glass in a phone booth in front of the restaurant shot out. The ground in front of the restaurant’s doorway littered with nine .351 caliber shells from an automatic pistol. A tin fence on the High Peak Drive In property was showing evidence of being shot as well.

The officers believe that someone fired the pistol from inside the restaurant, which was the scene of three recent raids for illegal activity.

Not Burke County’s finest still

Burke County deputies and government agents raided a still in the Silver Creek community Tuesday. The still, located in some weeds about three miles from Mount Olive Church Road, was near the home of David Rich, 38, who was caught in the distillery as he proceeded to put it into operation, according to officials.

An observer remarked on the low-grade quality of the still, which consisted of a wood barrel and 55-gallon steel barrels. All 600 gallons of mash were stored in wooden boxes and 55-gallon drums and were found swarming with maggots and worms estimated at an inch in length. Rich was cited to appear before a US magistrate today.

Where is Claudia Lynn Duckworth?

Beulah Chester reported her niece, Claudia Lynn Duckworth, 16, missing this morning from their home behind the Methodist church in the Chesterfield community of Morganton.

Chester realized her niece was missing after she returned home from working third shift at Burkeyarns and found the door to her house unlocked and Duckworth’s wallet still inside.

“She’s never done this before,” Chester said. “She’s always here and gets up and unlocks the door when I come in at 7:30 a.m.”

She had last seen Duckworth the night before. Tire tracks in the driveway indicate that a car had been there. There was no sign of a struggle inside the house. Duckworth is 5-feet, 5-inches tall, has brown hair and eyes and wears gold-rimmed prescription glasses. She was last seen wearing a pair of light blue shorts, a white T-shirt and white tennis shoes.

Someone’s in trouble!

Two young boys, ages 8 and 11, allegedly called in a rash of false alarms to emergency services in the Salem community in Morganton Monday, according to Burke County Fire Marshal Marvin Sawyer.

The boys reported three fake fires, two bogus wrecks and an imaginary drowning in Mill Creek before authorities tracked them down. Several firefighters passing a house on the way to the creek to respond to the “drowning” saw the boys duck into the house out of sight as the fire truck passed them. They reported the incident to Sawyer.

Sawyer caught up with the boys along a road some distance from the creek and questioned them, and later, their parents, to discover the truth. He said the parents of one of the boys had gone away Sunday, leaving their son with the other boy’s family. The next morning, the boys said they were going fishing and started down the road, but then went to the home of the boy whose parents were away to make the phony calls. The younger boy allegedly did all of the talking on the calls.

Among us Morgantonians — J. Gordon Queen

Hi folks! Long time, no see. Well, bad luck hits us at times. Our trouble recently has been eye trouble. We have had two cataract operations in the past several months, and we are hoping for the best. Hope with us.

Is the slogan, “Morganton will grow whether we like it or not,” still in effect? You are doggone right, it is! We are not going to try and enumerate what has been built during our absence, but will try to name what has been done in coming-up issues. If you look around a bit, you will see what has been done—new buildings, new homes, new businesses and news of new businesses for the city.

Being laid up, we failed to give credit to Hugh McAulay, head of the Southern Bell Telephone Co. McAulay sees to it that we get the first copies of the new directories when issued, and he delivered the new directory several months ago personally – we appreciate this. And R.C Tubbs, residing in Lincolnton, sent us two pretty railroad calendars again this year. We say thanks, R.C.

We are hoping to write as much as possible hereafter, including street scenes. See you later, alligator.