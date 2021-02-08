50 Years Ago in Burke County

Waldensian dinner marks anniversary
Waldenses and their friends gathered in Valdese on Saturday night to celebrate the 123rd anniversary of the Edict of Emancipation, which granted civil liberties to the Waldensian people in Italy after centuries of religious persecution.
For a traditional program, one of the largest crowds in recent years enjoyed a pictorial tour of the Waldensian valleys in the Cottian Alps and Waldensian institutions there and the rest of Europe.
In an air of informality, the Rev. Paul H. Felker, minister of Waldensian Presbyterian Church, showed slides taken during a monthlong visit he and Mrs. Felker made to the home of their ancestors and of the colonists who established Valdese in 1893.
While there, he was a fraternal delegate from the Presbyterian Church USA to a meeting of the Waldensian Synod. He set the stage for the report on modern day conditions in the ancestral home of the Waldenses.
During the evening, hearty applause greeted an announcement by Fred Cranford that the outdoor drama “From This Day Forward” would be presented again during the summer on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights for four consecutive weeks beginning July 29.
In the service
New assignment: Airman Wayne W. Crosbie, son of Mr. and Mrs. Stanley Crosbie of 104 Ann Street in Morganton, has received his first new assignment in the U.S. Air Force after completing basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas. The airman has been assigned to a unit of Aerospace Defense Command at Hamilton Air Force Base in California for training and duty in the supply field. Airman Crosbie is a 1968 graduate of Morganton High School and received an associate degree from Western Piedmont Community College in 1970.
In Korea: PFC Jerry P. Saunders, son of Mr. and Mrs. Roy P. Saunders of Drexel. is now assigned to Seoul, South Korea, where he will operate a computer. Saunders enlisted in the Army on March 25 and took his basic training at Fort Bragg. He was transferred to Fort Meade in Maryland, where he received training in the computer field and then was stationed at Fort Meade for six months before being assigned to Korea. Saunders is a 1968 graduate of Drexel High School.
Negotiation set for right of way
The Morganton City Council authorized Mayor Paul S. Cash and city Manager Cyrus L. Brooks to negotiate for purchase of right of way for an extension of Collett Street across the old Burkemont Hotel property at its meeting this week.
The mayor and city manager will bring a report back to the council on the matter.
At present, Collett Street ends at the rear of the post office property, where it joins Green Street. The now vacant property formerly occupied by the Burkemont Hotel at North Green and Patterson constitutes an offset which prevents a straight through flow of traffic from Collett to Patterson.
In the meantime, the council voted to lease the entire Burkemont property for off-street parking at a rental of $1 a month.
Among Us Morgantonians: J. Gordon Queen
We note that among the buildings permits Buchanan and Huskins were issued was a permit to build a filling station at 721 S. Sterling St., and John Stamey to build a new home on Faet Street. Yes, building has started off in a nice way, considering the time of year and the weather.
We note that the new shortcut from West Union Street ending at City Hall is being used quite extensively. Nice job. A time saver.
Say what you want, but some of the new street lights are worth their weight in gold, so to speak.
A number of uptown businesses have made the rear of their buildings more attractive with paint and other improvements. Some of the fronts still need a dose of the same medicine.
The view of the Shadowline plant from Kirksey Drive is pretty good. A wonderful plant, and my, how it has grown.
Yes, we are still in a wheelchair and hoping for some nice weather so we can report what’s cooking. And telling the world that, “Morganton will grow whether we like it or not.” And we like it!
Retrospect: Do you remember when the alleys in the back of our stores were knee deep in litter? And when the Bank of Morganton was in the building now occupied by the book store? What ever became of the beautiful “Lovers Bend” that used to be on the State Hospital (now Broughton) road? Oh yeah, sure — when autos came in, the bend or curve was too sharp and had to be abandoned. Did you know that a man from Boston named Camp built the structure now occupied by the Cornwell Drug Store?
