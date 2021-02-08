50 Years Ago in Burke County

We note that among the buildings permits Buchanan and Huskins were issued was a permit to build a filling station at 721 S. Sterling St., and John Stamey to build a new home on Faet Street. Yes, building has started off in a nice way, considering the time of year and the weather.

We note that the new shortcut from West Union Street ending at City Hall is being used quite extensively. Nice job. A time saver.

Say what you want, but some of the new street lights are worth their weight in gold, so to speak.

A number of uptown businesses have made the rear of their buildings more attractive with paint and other improvements. Some of the fronts still need a dose of the same medicine.

The view of the Shadowline plant from Kirksey Drive is pretty good. A wonderful plant, and my, how it has grown.

Yes, we are still in a wheelchair and hoping for some nice weather so we can report what’s cooking. And telling the world that, “Morganton will grow whether we like it or not.” And we like it!

Retrospect: Do you remember when the alleys in the back of our stores were knee deep in litter? And when the Bank of Morganton was in the building now occupied by the book store? What ever became of the beautiful “Lovers Bend” that used to be on the State Hospital (now Broughton) road? Oh yeah, sure — when autos came in, the bend or curve was too sharp and had to be abandoned. Did you know that a man from Boston named Camp built the structure now occupied by the Cornwell Drug Store?

This article is sponsored by the History Museum of Burke County, where the archives of The News Herald are stored. Jimmy Rhyne is the researcher of the archives.