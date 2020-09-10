50 Years ago in Burke County

NEW POSITIONS AT DREXEL

Drexel Enterprises Inc. has announced a realignment of functionalities and positions for management information services.

This came with appointment of T.M. Thorpe to the position of management information services coordinator and the naming of Johnny G. Floyd as manager of the Drexel data center.

In a newly created position, Floyd will be responsible for managing the information needs of all departments and functions of Drexel Enterprises, with the capabilities of the Champion Plywood and Champion Papers Inc. Data Center located at Drexel Enterprises. He will be responsible for providing system data services to all personnel, marketing divisions and manufacturing departments of the company. Floyd joined Drexel as manager of systems in November 1967.

Prior to working at Drexel, Floyd was manager of operations for Brown Engineering Services in Huntsville, Alabama.

Thorpe joined Drexel in July 1946 as internal auditor, having previously being associated with the Ernst and Ernst auditing firm. During his employment at Drexel, he also has served as office manager and processing manager.

Thorpe and his wife, Helen, reside on Pearson Drive and are members of the First Presbyterian Church of Morganton.