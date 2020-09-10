50 Years ago in Burke County

NCSD HOLDS GROUNDBREAKING FOR NEW BUILDING
The North Carolina School for the Deaf held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new vocational education building on campus. The ceremony featured Beemer Harrell of Harrell-Clark and Associates; Dr. Rance Henderson, superintendent of NCSD; and Frank Patton Jr. of the W.R. Patton Construction company. Harrell-Clark and Associates is the architectural firm that has designed the building that will be constructed by W.R. Patton Co. between the Main Building and the Upper School. A covered walkway will be built to connect the three buildings.
BENFIELD IS POLICEMAN OF THE YEAR
The annual safety program of the Pilot Club of Morganton was held last night at the Morganton Community House with R.W. Benfield (Bob) honored as policeman of the year. Miss Billie Bollinger, president, presided.
The safety committee, including Nan Jeeter, chair, organized the program.
Sally Berry and Goldi Shiflet of the safety committee presented facts on drinking and driving and drugs.
Benfield was chosen by his colleagues to receive the award by the Pilot Club. He was presented a plaque in recognition of his outstanding work over the past year. He was recently promoted to a new position of community officer, in charge of community relations.
NEW POSITIONS AT DREXEL
Drexel Enterprises Inc. has announced a realignment of functionalities and positions for management information services.
This came with appointment of T.M. Thorpe to the position of management information services coordinator and the naming of Johnny G. Floyd as manager of the Drexel data center.
In a newly created position, Floyd will be responsible for managing the information needs of all departments and functions of Drexel Enterprises, with the capabilities of the Champion Plywood and Champion Papers Inc. Data Center located at Drexel Enterprises. He will be responsible for providing system data services to all personnel, marketing divisions and manufacturing departments of the company. Floyd joined Drexel as manager of systems in November 1967.
Prior to working at Drexel, Floyd was manager of operations for Brown Engineering Services in Huntsville, Alabama.
Thorpe joined Drexel in July 1946 as internal auditor, having previously being associated with the Ernst and Ernst auditing firm. During his employment at Drexel, he also has served as office manager and processing manager.
Thorpe and his wife, Helen, reside on Pearson Drive and are members of the First Presbyterian Church of Morganton.
DR. FREEMAN TAKES NEW POST IN GEORGIA
Dr. Glenn I. Freeman, superintendent of Broughton Hospital for the past two years, will take up new duties as director of the community services branch at the Georgia Department of Mental Health starting Nov. 1. His letter of resignation, tendered some time ago in the North Carolina State Department of Mental Health, was announced yesterday by Dr. Eugene A. Hargrove, director of that agency.
CELEBRATING A PERFECT ATTENDANCE RECORD
Terry Stacy, 6-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kelly Stacy of Route 2, was recognized for six years of perfect attendance in Sunday school at Valdese Avenue Church of God. She was 4-days-old when she attended Sunday school for the first time. She had her photo taken for The News Herald with her pastor, the Rev. C.S. Grogan, to recognize the milestone.
This article is sponsored by the History Museum of Burke County where the archives of The News Herald are stored. Jimmy Rhyne is the researcher of the archives.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!