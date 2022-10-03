50 Years Ago in Burke County

Local railroad agent ends 45-year career

Morganton native Carl Lowman came to the end of the line of a 45-year career with Southern Railway when he recently announced his retirement.

Lowman, a ticket and freight agent at the Morganton station, reflected on his decades of service to the railway company, which began June 14, 1927, at the Nebo station. Over the course of his career, he held 92 positions in 44 different towns in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

He said he became interested in trains as a boy, and one of his most vivid childhood memories is watching a wrecker train clear the tracks after a train derailed just east of the Morganton depot.

When he first joined the railroad company, communications were handled by telegraph, documents were copied using a hand press and station offices were lit with kerosene lamps. Train engines were powered by steam until the end of World War II.

“In the 1920s, there were eight passenger trains daily passing through Morganton, and passenger travel was heavy,” Lowman said. “I have seen waiting rooms full of passengers at train time. It used to be a weekend pastime for many people to gather at the station to see the trains come in. Now, due to lack of passengers, we have three trains each way per week – quite a difference.”

Bible expert to visit Morganton

One of the world’s foremost authorities on the Bible will visit Morganton Sunday to share his knowledge.

Dr. Victor Paul Wierwille, founder and president of “The Way” Biblical Research Center in New Knoxville, Ohio, will teach a class at 3 p.m. Sunday at North Morganton United Methodist Church. The study session is open to the community.

Wierwille is recognized by theologians throughout the world as one if its most knowledgeable scholars on the accuracy of the Bible. He is often called “the most dynamic teacher of God’s word in the world.” He has spent more than 30 years teaching, preaching and lecturing and is a graduate of Princeton Theological Seminary.

The Biblical Research Center is a non-denominational, non-sectarian organization designed to facilitate study and presentation of God’s Word as it was originally given when holy men of God spoke as they were inspired by the Holy Spirit.

City purchases tract to widen street

A midtown link of Collett Street neared reality when the Morganton city council this week authorized the purchase of a 20-foot wide strip along Collett Street between North Sterling Street and North Green Street.

The land is being bought from Harry L. Riddle and Harry Lee Wilson for $18,000. The city plans to tear down a bus station building currently onsite. Lowman Construction Company will begin demolition Nov. 15.

The purchase of the land will allow the city to widen Collett Street in that area and extend it straight across to Patterson Street through a portion of the old Burkemont Hotel property, which has already been acquired. This is a part of the city’s master thoroughfare plan.

Calling all writers

The Foothills Writers’ Club is looking for locals interested in writing and developing their verbal skills.

The group meets at 7 p.m. the first Thursday of each month in the library conference room at Western Piedmont Community College to read, discuss and critique each other’s’ work. Four regular club members served as judges for the creative writing contest sponsored by Burke County Public Schools last year.

“Constructive criticism is always helpful,” wrote Ed Lankford, a News Herald staff writer, in promoting membership in the group. “When several people from different walks of life get together in a common interest, new ideas and helpful hints are always popping up.”

Among us Morgantonians: J. Gordon Queen

The total amount of building permits issued during August amounted to $454,405, according to records at Morganton city hall. That was real doggone good, and we are hoping the September issue will beat this.

Come to think of it, we hear there have been some additions to plants in the city. Good news to yours truly – the more, the merrier! That means more employment for residents, which is good. We have some mighty big plants in Morganton, and we believe there is work for all. Big plants help keep the slogan, “Morganton will grow whether we like it or not,” going.

The Lions Club broom sale is still going strong. Buy a broom and help the blind and visually handicapped. You will help a worthy cause.

We hear the courthouse lawn Christmas decorations this year will be “out of this world.” Let us suggest that “Shop Morganton for Christmas” is a good slogan that will keep our shopping centers on the move and keep the trade money at home.