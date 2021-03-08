50 Years Ago in Burke County

In the service
Enlisted: Harvey Sidney Walker of Route 2 in Connelly Springs has enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps for two years. He will begin recruit training on June 28 at Parris Island, South Carolina, according to his recruiting sergeant.
Walker joined the Marine Corps under the 180-day delay program, which will enable him to complete his personal affairs and have a two-year enlistment during the month of June before he has to report for active duty. This time at home will count for longevity for pay and for time in service for promotions.
Son of Mr. and Mrs. Max Wayne Walker of Connelly Springs, Walker is employed by a local plant. Recruit training will be followed by individual training at Camp Lejune, according to recruiting Sgt. Hardin, who maintains an office at the Morganton Post Office. From the training phase of the Marine Corps, Walker will be eligible for service throughout the U.S. and overseas.
On board: Navy Chief Warrant Officer Robert J. Reardon, husband of the former Miss Virgina Knox of Route 2 in Connelly Springs, is now serving aboard the amphibious assault ship the USS Guadalcanal at the Naval Station in Norfolk, Virginia.
Student nurse recognized
Joan Lynn Hough, 20, a junior nursing student at Lenoir-Rhyne-Grace Hospital Department of Student Nursing at Lenoir-Rhyne University, has been named Student Nurse of the Year for North Carolina.
Hough won out over eight other contestants at the recent state student nurses’ convention in Greensboro. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. George C. Hough of Route 8 in Winston Salem and a 1968 graduate of West Forsyth High School.
She is in the upper division of the nursing program and is on the branch campus at Grace Hospital in Morganton.
Each contestant in the statewide “Student Nurse of the year” competition was required to write a paper on “How to Prevent Apathy in Nursing” and to submit an autobiography. All contestants were interviewed by a six-member panel composed of health experts in the state.
Fowler will head local Rotary Club
Donald O. Fowler is the new president of the Morganton Rotary Club.
The newly elected officers were announced at the club’s weekly luncheon Wednesday at the Morganton Community House.
Fowler, who is vice-president in charge of the trust department of Wachovia Bank and Trust Company, will be installed for a one-year term to take office July 1. He will succeed C. Harper Thayer, who as outstanding president will move to the position of vice president under the club’s bylaws. Ed Landrus was reelected secretary-treasurer.
Ervin joins new Lenoir contractors
John L. Ervin, a resident of Morganton since 1955, has joined a newly formed construction company in Lenoir.
Ervin, who will continue to make his home in Morganton, has become vice-president and general manager of Lenoir Construction Company general contractors with offices at 1320 East Harper Avenue in Lenoir.
Ervin recently resigned from the position of vice-president of Burke Construction Company, the construction division of Burke Lumber Company, after being associated with the local company for 15 years.
President of the new Lenoir Construction Company is Charles B. (Jack) Taylor, former president and owner of Taylor Lumber Company. Also associated with the company is Wade B Haigler, former president of Pennel and Haigler Construction Company of Lenoir.
Si Cohen is candidate for city council
Si E. Cohen, local businessman, today filed as a candidate for the Morganton city council from Ward One.
Cohen, who describes himself as a semi-retired sales representative for ladies’ ready-to-wear clothing, formally entered the race at city hall shortly before noon today.
He will seek the council seat now occupied by Lewis Paschall, who recently announced his reelection.
Cohen, who resides at 412 Alexander Ave., has been a resident of Morganton since 1927. He is a native of Richmond, Virginia.
Between us women—Vera Paschall
Every time I walk into an antique shop, I want to kick myself for throwing away today’s newspaper. A hundred years from now, it could be worth 15 cents instead of 10 cents today.
There is no end as to what people will buy if it has had time to mildew.
Recently, I read that old Marvel comic books are in demand, and you could get $50 for one old Shazam comic. I guess they are rare, because by the time they have made the rounds in my neighborhood, they were worth nothing but to line the birdcage with. But why would anyone want an old Shazam?
You just don’t know.
Last month, we gave an old upright piano to Western Carolina Center to make room for a used Spinet upright. We had been told by several piano dealers that the upright would not be worth a nickel, that we would have to have it carted away. As it went out the door, I was wondering if the value of the old one would be going up while the one coming in the door was going down. In the antique world, you just never know.
Of course, there are old favorites, such as silver and antique glass, furniture, coins, etc., which increase in value for sure. The real name of the game is knowing which peanut butter jar to save, because 100 years from now, it will be an antique.
It makes one wonder if you should save a toothbrush because there will come a time when people will live on pills and will not have to grow teeth for chewing and consequently have no need for brushing.
Or a cigarette – someday, somebody will find a useful need for tobacco.
Or a lawnmower – someday, someone will invent grass that will stop growing once it reaches a certain height.
This article is sponsored by the History Museum of Burke County, where the archives of The News Herald are stored. Jimmy Rhyne is the researcher of the archives.