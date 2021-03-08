50 Years Ago in Burke County

Between us women—Vera Paschall

Every time I walk into an antique shop, I want to kick myself for throwing away today’s newspaper. A hundred years from now, it could be worth 15 cents instead of 10 cents today.

There is no end as to what people will buy if it has had time to mildew.

Recently, I read that old Marvel comic books are in demand, and you could get $50 for one old Shazam comic. I guess they are rare, because by the time they have made the rounds in my neighborhood, they were worth nothing but to line the birdcage with. But why would anyone want an old Shazam?

You just don’t know.

Last month, we gave an old upright piano to Western Carolina Center to make room for a used Spinet upright. We had been told by several piano dealers that the upright would not be worth a nickel, that we would have to have it carted away. As it went out the door, I was wondering if the value of the old one would be going up while the one coming in the door was going down. In the antique world, you just never know.