50 Years ago in Burke County

Burke rocked by shooting death, crash fatality

Saturday saw the deaths of two Burke County men, one from a gunshot wound and one from a fatal wreck.

John Malcolm Wise III of 302 Bouchelle St. in Morganton was killed on his 22nd birthday Saturday after his wife, Rosalee Neely Wise, allegedly shot him during an argument at their home. Rosalee, 16, reportedly confessed to the murder, but said she had done it because John had started to choke her and threatened to kill her. Police on scene found the kitchen strewn with broken glass, evidence of a struggle. She said she eventually broke free and managed to grab a .22-caliber rifle stored in the house and fired upon John. Police believe he was killed instantly. They charged Rosalee with his murder. A preliminary hearing is set for June 20 in the 25th District Court. The couple has a 3 ½-month-old child.

Later Saturday evening, James Clyburn Drum, 26, of Route 2 in Connelly Springs, was killed in a three-vehicle collision on a rural road a mile east of Hildebran. His 1963 Ford crashed into a 1963 Chrysler, driven by Arrie Self, 51, as she pulled onto the road from an intersection. The Ford then crossed the center line and struck a 1963 Chevrolet head on. Drum’s vehicle then spun around and went off the left side of the road, striking a fire hydrant. The Chevrolet, driven by Michael Berry, 17, also spun and hit the Chrysler, which had crossed the center line after being struck by the Ford. Aside from Drum, five people were seriously injured in the wreck and taken to hospitals in Charlotte and Hickory.

Former rescue squad member saves drowning boy

Robert Abernathy, former member of the Valdese Rescue Squad, remembered his training and saved the life of a boy who nearly drowned in Upper Creek.

David Mull, 12, was swimming in the creek near Walnut Grove Campground with members of a group from Mount Home Baptist Church on Friday. The group had been swimming in a shallow area of the creek, but Mull and a friend, Sammy Meade, got out of the water and reentered at a deeper portion. The pair swam there until Mull went limp and sank under the water. Meade tried to pull Mull to shore unsuccessfully, and instead called for help.

The Rev. Alfred Evans, pastor of Mt. Home Baptist, dove into the water and brought Mull back to the creek bank. By this time, the boy had been deprived of oxygen for about four minutes and was unresponsive. Abernathy, who was at the campground with a group from Antioch Church, was called to the scene and performed CPR on Mull, resuscitating him.

Mull was taken to Grace Hospital and discharged Saturday afternoon after remaining overnight for observation.

Military news

Devoyd S. Ezell of Morganton has been promoted by the U.S. Navy to aerographer’s mate, chief petty officer, on the aircraft carrier stationed in southeast Asian waters where he currently serves. His duties will be to observe, collect, record and analyze meteorological and oceanographic data.

Lt. Clyde Samuel Brinkley Jr., USMC, of Valdese, was recently graduated with honors from the Basic School at Quantico, Virginia for newly-commissioned officers. He placed second among the 243 officers in his class. He is one of five Marines selected to attend U.S. Army Ranger School, where he graduated with honors at Fort Benning, Georgia, in late May. Brinkley is currently serving with the Third Marine Division in Okinawa, Japan.

Capt. John D. Hollifield of Morganton was presented with a Bronze Star by Col. Richard Ross of the U.S. Army Medical Command during a ceremony in Vietnam. He was recognized for “distinguishing himself through meritorious service in connection with military operations against hostile forces in Vietnam.”

Lt. Larry W. Falls of Glen Alpine was designated as a naval aviator and received his gold wings during a ceremony in Kingsville, Texas. He completed more than a year of intensive ground and in-flight training, and is assigned to specialized advanced training.

Store damaged in fire

The Morganton Sporting Goods store on NC 18 in Morganton caught fire Thursday evening, damaging most of the store’s contents. The building itself sustained minor damage. A neighbor reported the fire to emergency personnel, and the Triple Community Fire Department arrived on scene to battle the blaze, assisted by Burke County Fire Marshal Marvin H. Sawyer.

The fire is believed to have originated in the area of a dryer on the first floor of the three-story structure. The dryer was used for embossing letters and numerals on clothing. Triple Community Fire Chief Harold Pruitt reported that there were cans of paint and thinner with open tops located near the dryer. The area around the dryer was severely charred. He said the blaze was so intense it melted parts inside a nearby furnace and burst a copper pipe.

In addition to damaging the first floor of the store, the fire also created heat damage and scorching on the second floor. Some football helmets stored on the second floor were reportedly melted by the heat.

