50 Years ago in Burke County

Million dollar fire hits Marion store

MARION — The Kress discount shopping store, located at a shopping center about a mile outside the Marion city limits on US 70, was virtually destroyed by fire about 8:30 p.m. The loss was estimated at $1 million by Pierce Bradley Jr., owner of the shopping center. Firewalls prevented the flames from spreading to other stores, but those stores did sustain some smoke and water damage. McDowell County deputies Paul Smith and John Smith, who were in the store when the fire began, said a clerk came from the stock room in the rear and said there was a fire there.

The store started to fill with fire within five minutes and was so dense with smoke they could not see. About 100 people, including shoppers and employees, were inside the store, but evacuated safely. The store had only been open since Oct. 7 and was loaded with Christmas merchandise. The fire spread so quickly nothing was salvaged, including $8,000 in cash in the cash registers. Firefighters from Marion and three other districts contained the blaze in a few hours.

