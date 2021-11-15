50 Years ago in Burke County

Million dollar fire hits Marion store
MARION — The Kress discount shopping store, located at a shopping center about a mile outside the Marion city limits on US 70, was virtually destroyed by fire about 8:30 p.m. The loss was estimated at $1 million by Pierce Bradley Jr., owner of the shopping center. Firewalls prevented the flames from spreading to other stores, but those stores did sustain some smoke and water damage. McDowell County deputies Paul Smith and John Smith, who were in the store when the fire began, said a clerk came from the stock room in the rear and said there was a fire there.
The store started to fill with fire within five minutes and was so dense with smoke they could not see. About 100 people, including shoppers and employees, were inside the store, but evacuated safely. The store had only been open since Oct. 7 and was loaded with Christmas merchandise. The fire spread so quickly nothing was salvaged, including $8,000 in cash in the cash registers. Firefighters from Marion and three other districts contained the blaze in a few hours.
Robbery suspects on the loose
Deputies with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office and Morganton police officers set up roadblocks along several roads leading west from Morganton in the hopes of catching men who allegedly stole several thousand dollars from Wachovia Bank. A Morganton officer with a shotgun in hand and several of the deputies were seen at a roadblock along Interstate 40 just west of Kathy Road. The getaway car was believed to be traveling west on US 70. An airplane was used in the search for the dark blue Mustang, but efforts were believed to have been hampered by the opening of deer season, since there were so many cars parked along the side of the road in the woods. One of the officers said he didn’t know there were so many blue Mustangs in Burke County. There were many cars parked along the Kathy Road bridge while waiting to go through the roadblock.
Group installs new officers
New officers of the Glen Alpine Ruritan Club were installed by Ralph Dale, district governor, at a banquet meeting at the Glen Alpine Women’s clubhouse. The officers include Lawrence Poteat, president; Phillip Thomas, first vice president; Robert T. Pitts, second vice president; Nelson Abernathy, secretary; and Dr. Calvin Acuff, two-year director. The club enjoyed a Christmas-themed program following the installation.
Around the town: Mildred Tolson
Rorta Throneberg leaves on Monday to go on a United Nations tour to New York City with fellow Extension homemakers from around the state to represent Extension homemakers clubs. In addition to experiencing the workings of the UN, the tour will make side trips, including trips to Bear Mountain, the Vanderbilt estate, West Point, Radio City Music Hall and the Empire State Building.
Among us Morgantonians: J. Gordon Queen
Well Dec. 11 is the day, of the Christmas parade, that is. There will be more than 200 units, beauty queens, floats and a number of other things. In other words, ours will be one of the best in the Carolinas, one to make us realize we should “Shop in Morganton for Christmas.” Why not, ‘Morganton is our home city and we should be loyal to it?’ Let’s build the biggest trade center so we can start saying, “Morganton will grow whether we like it or not.”
Yes, the Christmas Cheer fund drive is on. How can we enjoy Christmas when there are families, especially with children, who have nothing unless all pitch in and help. Let’s all have a good Christmas by sharing with the unfortunate.
Come to think of it, Morganton merchants are displaying some mighty pretty things. Go shopping and see for yourself.
Retrospect: Do you remember when whistling Jim Cloer was supervisor at The News Herald? And when the hotel was located on the corner where the National Bank is being built? Whatever became of the Walton Hotel (House) at King Street and West Concord? Oh yes, sure — it is gone, and the beautiful Grace Episcopal Church is on the site.
This article is sponsored by the History Museum of Burke County, where the archives of The News Herald are stored. Jimmy Rhyne is the researcher of the archives.