50 Years Ago in Burke County

Thieves steal tree from

yard

Local resident Fonzo Digh of Enola Road didn’t think much of the unfamiliar vehicle parked on his street until he realized one of the balsam trees he had just planted in his front yard had been stolen.

“Who would have thought they were cutting a Christmas tree right in my yard,” Digh said. “I hope every time they put a gift or package under their tree, it will remind them that they are a thief. When packages are opened on Christmas Eve or Christmas morning, I hope that little ones will not ask their parents where they got their tree, or have to know that it was stolen out of somebody’s yard.”

He said if he had known anyone wanted a tree that badly, he would have bought them one at the same place he got his. This year, he paid $16 for two trees for his own holiday decorations.

‘Golden Glow’ blazes for the last

time

The Golden Glow, a night club on US 70, four miles west of Glen Alpine, was destroyed in a fire at 2:20 a.m. Thursday. The club was the fifth such establishment to burn in recent months.