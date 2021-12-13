50 Years Ago in Burke County

Thieves steal tree from
yard
Local resident Fonzo Digh of Enola Road didn’t think much of the unfamiliar vehicle parked on his street until he realized one of the balsam trees he had just planted in his front yard had been stolen.
“Who would have thought they were cutting a Christmas tree right in my yard,” Digh said. “I hope every time they put a gift or package under their tree, it will remind them that they are a thief. When packages are opened on Christmas Eve or Christmas morning, I hope that little ones will not ask their parents where they got their tree, or have to know that it was stolen out of somebody’s yard.”
He said if he had known anyone wanted a tree that badly, he would have bought them one at the same place he got his. This year, he paid $16 for two trees for his own holiday decorations.
‘Golden Glow’ blazes for the last
time
The Golden Glow, a night club on US 70, four miles west of Glen Alpine, was destroyed in a fire at 2:20 a.m. Thursday. The club was the fifth such establishment to burn in recent months.
The fire was reported by Ray Stamey of Route 2 in Nebo. An employee of Drexel Furniture Company, he discovered the fire while driving home after working his shift at the plant. The Carbon City Fire Department answered the alarm, but the heat was so intense from the blaze that firefighters had to lay the hoses down several yards from the building in order to fight it.
The fire is believed to have begun at the center of the building. Damage was estimated at $26,500.
Fire department honors brick
masons
The Lake James Volunteer Fire Department gave a dinner for members of the Oak Hill High School brick mason class who have worked on the construction of the fire department for the last three years. Honored were the classes of 1969-71. The department plans to make the dinner an annual event in the coming years, according to James Davis Jr., department chief. He said members of the department extend thanks to all who have contributed to building the facility, noting that they were recently able to purchase a siren with donated funds.
County-wide phone service
urged
A public hearing in Raleigh for Central Telephone Company’s proposed rate increase of 40-60% became a forum for criticism of the company’s long distance phone call policies, both within Burke County and to other parts of the nation.
John A. Bleynat, chair of the Burke County Board of Commissioners, testified to the North Carolina Utilities Commission that the proposed increase would put an undue hardship on citizens and industry, particularly when profits, wages and salaries are currently restricted under federal guidelines. Bleynat also reported on the difficulty Valdese residents were experiencing making long distance phone calls due to limited circuits.
He introduced a resolution unanimously endorsed by the Burke County commissioners requesting that the utilities commission study the proposed rate increases diligently. He also requested that the commission require Central Telephone to provide intra-county toll-free service.
“People in eastern Burke County cannot call the county seat and governmental offices without making long distance phone calls,” Bleynat said.
Lifelines: selected by the Rev. Flemon McIntosh
Jr.
It is far better to forgive and forget than to hate and remember.
You can’t keep trouble from coming, but you needn’t give it a chair to sit in.
Soft soap in the pulpit will not cleanse the sinner it the pew.
Hate is a treacherous acid which cannot be poured without spilling on the raw heart that held it.
Hatred is like a rifle with a plugged barrel. The backfire can be much more dangerous than the shot.
A bigot is a person who never gets big.
Reputation is precious, but character is priceless.
No one can shake your hand if it is raised in a clenched fist.