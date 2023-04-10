Couple named Citizens of the Year (Monday, April 9, 1973)

Cletus Russin Hoyle and his wife, Geneva Lucy Ritchie Hoyle, were named Drexel’s Citizens of the Year for 1973 at the annual spring banquet of the Drexel Community Club Saturday.

The presentation of the award by Lewis Bock came at the height of the program, which included an array of entertainment and a kickoff of a fundraising drive to build a swimming pool at the Drexel Community Center.

Cletus works as a contract administrator at Drexel Enterprises, and Geneva works as an inventory control clerk at Drexel Knitting Mills. The couple was recently recognized by their church, First Baptist Church of Drexel, for helping to beautify the sanctuary continuously with floral arrangements. They are both members of the Drexel Garden Club. Cletus also has been an officer and member of the Drexel Community Club since it was organized. He served as director of the community fair in 1972. Currently he serves as chief warrant officer in the US Army Reserves.

“This very fine couple goes about the community spreading goodwill, asking for nothing in return as they serve in church and community life,” Bock said.

Two historic homes nominated for register (Tuesday, April 10, 1973)

“Swan Ponds” and “Magnolia Lane,” two historic homes near Morganton, have been nominated for inclusion on the National Register of Historic Places, the nation’s official list of significant historic properties.

In submitting the nominations to the Department of the Interior, Dr. H.G. Jones, state historian and administrator of the Office of Archives and History, stated that both houses were associated with the Isaac Avery family.

Swan Ponds is described as an impressive brick Greek Revival house built in 1848 by Isaac Avery, whose father, Waightstill Avery, was one of the earliest settlers and most prominent men of Burke County. The property was sold in 1893, but though marriage has returned to the ownership of the Avery family.

Magnolia Place located at the intersection of Interstate 40 and US 64, is made up of two stages. A Federal-style section was built about 1818 by John Henry Stevelie, and a Greek Revival enlargement was added after 1847 by Clarke Moulton Avery, the second son of Isaac Avery.

City manager finishes last day (Friday, April 13, 1973)

Today is Cyrus L. Brooks’ last day as city manager of Morganton, a post he has filled since March 28, 1966.

On Monday, he will take on a new challenge of serving as city manager of Rocky Mount, a city twice the size of Morganton.

The seven years since Brooks came to Morganton have been years filled with tremendous change and growth, bearing out the late J. Gordon Queen’s familiar slogan, “Morganton will grow whether we like it or not.”

“I do not take personal credit for the achievements during my seven years as Morganton city manager, but rather, they have been accomplished through a team effort of the city council, the city manager, the department heads and the employees of the city of Morganton,” Brooks said.

City employees honored the departing city manager and his family at a farewell dinner held at the Morganton Community House last week.

Club members not hippies – News Herald editorial (Tuesday, April 10, 1973)

The Roaring ‘20s-‘40s Street Rod Association speaks out in defense of our reputation and motives our our club. We have been informed that we have been classified as “hippies.” We feel that perhaps if you understand our purpose a little better, you might change your opinion of us.

Our club was established recently by individuals who shared a common interest – the restoration and rebuilding of antique cars. After a street rod meet last October, several local rod owners anticipated that there might be enough interest locally to establish a club.

Our club is one of the fastest growing in the country. We now have 44 members, plus their families, who represent three counties. We now have our families included in all club activities. We are proud of the single members of our club as well.

As for hippyism, we want no part of it. We are a patriotic group, as you might have guessed if you passed by our red, white and blue clubhouse on Main Street in Valdese. We presently have members serving in the armed forces of our country, and quite a few who have already served.

The purpose of our club is to help other members rebuild their cars, and to represent the community from Florida to Maryland, and even as far as Oklahoma. Each member has been or is in the process of putting a lot of time, effort and money into something he can be proud of.

- Steve Bollinger, Valdese

This article is sponsored by the History Museum of Burke County, where the archives of The News Herald are stored.