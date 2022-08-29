50 Years Ago in Burke County

Ambulance driver charged after wreck

A Kirksey company ambulance driver was charged by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol after his vehicle allegedly forced another car off the road on NC 181, resulting in the injury of a 9-year-old girl Saturday at 11:30 a.m.

Earl Smith Jr., 40, of Morganton, was headed north on NC 181 1.2 miles north of Morganton in the ambulance when he reportedly passed a row of three cars on a hill in a no-passing zone while on his way to respond to an accident. A south-bound 1969 Ford, driven by Ethel Smith Ramsey of Morganton, crested the hill and saw the ambulance coming at her in her lane of travel. Ramsey is reported to have hit her brakes and run off the road into a ditch, striking a culvert. Her daughter, Kathy Gail Ramsey, a passenger in the car, was injured.

Smith allegedly did not stop following the incident, but reported to the scene of the accident to which he had been called. He is reported to have told officers that he decided not to stop because Ramsey’s car did not flip over. Another ambulance had to be summoned to take Kathy Ramsey to Grace Hospital. Damage to Ethel Ramsey’s car was estimated at $500.

Smith was charged with failure to stop at the scene of an accident, reckless driving and having no operator’s license. Officers reported that he was carrying a California drivers’ license that had expired.

Sleepy Rock not so quiet

The Sleepy Rock section of Burke County, located off old NC 18, appeared a good deal less than sleepy Saturday as deputies with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office investigated an alleged beating and vandalism to a car.

The sheriff’s office received a complaint from Harold Dean Adams of Lincolnton around 5 p.m. Adams said Roger York threw a rock at the left side of his vehicle as he drove through Sleepy Rock, causing an estimated $25 worth of damage. Adams took out a warrant against York for damage to personal property.

York was implicated in another crime half an hour later when Johnny Hamer told deputies that Roger York and his brothers, Arlin York and Neil York, allegedly beat him and a juvenile victim at a swimming area in the Sleepy Rock section. Hamer sustained cuts and bruises on his face and the back of his head, and the juvenile had a large cut on the back of his head that required stitches. Hamer was treated by Dr. Calvin Acuff, and the juvenile was taken to Grace Hospital for treatment.

Warrants were taken out against the York brothers, charging them with assault.

Fire truck chaser charged

A group of alleged fire truck chasers wound up scurrying for cover Sunday evening when fire officials decided to get tough and arrest them.

Burke County Fire Marshal Marvin Sawyer related how the chasers, riding in several different cars, had hampered him from responding to the scene of a vehicle fire on Flat Gap Road because he couldn’t get past them on the narrow dirt road he had travel to get to the location.

When he arrived at the scene, the Lovelady Fire Department had the fire under control, but Lovelady chief Clyde Lowman complained to Sawyer about the traffic issue and asked him if anything could be done about it. Sawyer got back in his car, drove back up the road, blocked it and called for highway patrol.

By the time the patrol officer arrived on scene, the fire truck chasers, who apparently knew something was up, had scattered. Some pulled into private driveways so they couldn’t be arrested, while others took the long way out, which involved a 15-mile route that included fording a couple of creeks.

One unlucky chaser, William Rondal Ingel, 17, of Connelly Springs, was caught and charged as he attempted to sneak out behind the last fire truck that left the scene.

Bakery wins award

Waldensian Bakeries Inc. of Valdese has won a Master Baker award from the Roman Meal Company based in Tacoma, Washington. The bakery was one of three award winners from among 21 plants located throughout the southeastern US.

The Roman Meal Company has a quality control laboratory, and all bakers producing Roman Meal bread are required to send in sample loaves on a designated schedule for quality evaluation. Waldensian Bakeries maintained high scores on its evaluations last year, making them eligible for the award. Jim Stone, regional manager for Roman Meal, presented the award to John Rostan Jr., general manager of Waldensian Bakeries. Rostan acknowledged the bakery’s production manager, J.B. Weaver.

“Mr. Weaver and the people working with him have done an excellent job in maintaining high quality standards for our many bakery products, and we thank them for making this award possible.”

Among us Morgantonians: J. Gordon Queen

Believe it or not, it’s fair time again. Yes, the mammoth Burke County Fair starts Sept. 5, and mammoth it is! Exhibits of all kinds, a carnival second to none, new rides and concession stands to supply your every need – what more could we want? So, pack up your troubles and come to the county fair.

J.E.’s is a new business in Morganton located at 116 N. Sterling St. It started a few weeks ago. The store handles mainly sportswear, also a fine line of coats and dresses. David Efird of Morganton manages the store. The front of the store has been painted a hunter green, which shows up fine. Best wishes to this new business in uptown Morganton.

A permit was issued to Fred Isenhour to build a duplex apartment at 317 Morehead St., a real nice residential section. More power to home builders.