Burke County Fair opens to record crowd (Tuesday, Sept. 4, 1973)

The 23rd annual Burke County Fair debuted last night to a record opening crowd estimated at 6,000 people.

On hand to help fair president Johnny Clark officially open the event were Charles Bridwell of Kingsport, Tenn., president of Ruritan National; U.S. Rep. James Broyhill of Lenoir; and Jimmy Jacumin, chair of the Burke County Board of Commissioners.

The Hildebran High School band, directed by John Mode, provided music before the ceremony and then played “The Star-Spangled Banner” to begin the ceremony.

Clark said the fair committee spent between $5,000 and $6,000 to improve the exhibit hall, which now has a concrete floor, new booths and display shelves. He also noted that this year’s fair had the largest number of entries and exhibits in the event’s history and said the Burke Fair was one of only two fairs in the state to be given a 1,000-point rating last year by the Department of Agriculture.

“We feel we have much to offer this year,” Clark said.

Man survives home invasion (Thursday, Sept. 6, 1973)

Marcus Pinkney “Pink” Berry of Morganton was the victim of a home invasion Tuesday morning.

According to SBI Agent Bob Thomas, Berry was shaving before going to work when two masked men came up behind him and struck him over the head with a flashlight, knocking him over. Police believe they gained entry into the home through the back door, which was unlocked.

The suspects took Berry’s wallet and removed about $1,100 from it, money that he had planned to deposit in the bank later that day. They left the wallet and everything else that was in it. Also taken during the robbery were a solid gold ring with a junior emblem valued at $500 and about $20 in Kennedy half-dollars.

After Berry was struck and robbed, the thieves tied him up with women’s stockings and left, allegedly fleeing in a black 1962 or 1963 Chevrolet.

Following the incident, Berry was taken to Grace Hospital, treated for injuries to the head and released.

“We have some good leads and expect some arrests within the next few days,” Thomas said.

Teenagers arrested at Lake James party (Monday, Sept. 3, 1973)

Six teenagers have been arrested and charged with breaking and entering, and four petitions will be drawn against four juveniles who staged a party and did not invite the host.

Capt. R.A. Hennessee of the Morganton Fire Department went to his cabin at Lake James over the weekend and found a party in progress inside. He called the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, and the six teenagers, all of Morganton, and the juveniles were taken into custody. Hennessee noted that his uninvited guests entered the cabin through a window.

Each of those arrested and charged is under a $300 bond and will appear in District Court in Morganton Sept. 26.

Sen. Sam goes ‘groovy’ (Wednesday, Sept. 5, 1973)

Morganton’s Sen. Sam J. Ervin Jr. has been the feature subject for numerous out-of-town reporters’ stories and network programs since being shoved into the national spotlight as chair of the Watergate committee. Now, he is becoming a recording artist as well.

The record is being cut now in his library, with a day-long session yesterday and another today, coordinated by Al Ham Productions of New York City.

Yesterday’s recording session involved Ervin relating some of his favorite stories familiar to Morgantonians. He read his commencement speech for Converse College and his Masonic address. He also answered questions asked by Doug Mayes and Loonis McGlohon of WBTV, Mr. and Mrs. Ham, Lorri Ham, Marshall Frady of New Times Magazines; and Stephen Bouser and J.W. Long of The News Herald.

Ham said the record will be released at the end of October, “in time for Christmas giving.”

Traffic concerns raised at new school (Friday, Sept. 7, 1973)

Traffic congestion on NC 181 and the area surrounding Freedom High School has been unusually heavy since the school opened, and Burke County Deputies Dennis Arrowood and James Whisnant, who were out there this morning directing traffic, agree that conditions are there for a potential major accident.

Arrowood said at least two measures are needed to correct the problem: the installation of traffic lights to regulate the flow of traffic and the reduction of the speed limit to 35 miles per hour to decrease the chances of a high-speed collision.

Although traffic backed up on NC 181 this morning about a quarter-mile in both directions, the congestion today wasn’t as critical as it was Thursday, he noted. Thursday’s situation was aggravated by the fact that only one officer was there to direct traffic, and heavy fog made it difficult for motorists to see far enough ahead.

A private citizen, who was not identified, pointed out the dangers existing in the area.

“We need something done now,” he said. “Most of them, it takes one or two traffic fatalities to make the highway department correct a problem. Let’s get it done now, before it’s too late – not wait until somebody has to die.”

A part of the problem may be alleviated when the highway connector between US 70W and NC 126 is completed. The connector, which bridges the Catawba River, is under construction now and is expected to be completed and opened within the next month or two.