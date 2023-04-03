New environmental group to protect lake (Friday, April 6, 1973)

A citizens’ group representing eight counties in western North Carolina has organized and established an environmental organization called the Lake James Environmental Association Inc.

The objectives of the organization will be to foster, protect and enhance the environment and ecology of Lake James and its tributary waters.

The group elected officers and approved a constitution and bylaws at a meeting held March 28. Finley W. Davis of Morganton will serve as president; George J. Verbruggen of Nebo will serve as vice-president; James F. Monahan of the Lake James community will serve as treasurer; and C.C. Vandenburgh of the Lake James Community will serve as secretary.

The first project of the association will be to fight against the building of a sewage disposal plant on the Catawba River by the city of Marion. The proposed plant would be located approximately two miles from the entrance to Lake James. The association reemphasized the law which states that the lakes, rivers and streams belong to the people, and it is the right of the people to demand that they be free from pollution.

Department store to reopen bigger and better (Wednesday, April 4, 1973)

The grand opening for the newly enlarged and redecorated Lazarus will begin Thursday and continue through Saturday, co-owners Harry Lee Wilson Jr. and James B. Carr have announced.

The store will give away $400 in gift certificates and 25 free tickets to Carowinds during the grand opening celebration. There also will be favors for the first 200 customers.

The expansion brings the total square footage of the store to 16,000 square feet. The entire store has been re-carpeted and fitted with new fixtures and seating arrangements. Most departments have been enlarged and enhanced. Additional parking spaces have been created.

Lazarus was opened in Morganton in 1893 by Issac and Nathan Lazarus, two brothers from Baltimore, Maryland. Harry Lee Wilson Sr. joined them in 1903 and worked at Lazarus until his death in 1958.

“We believe we now have a store that will last for another 10-15 years – at least until the 1980s,” the current owners said.

Local baker’s cake wins big (Tuesday, April 3, 1973)

For the second year in a row, Joseph R. LoCicero, food service manager of Grace Hospital, has walked away with first-place honors in Class B at the North Carolina Food Show in Charlotte.

LoCicero’s hand-decorated cake won him the trophy for the class designated for institutions, such as hospitals and schools. The cake featured an all-edible butterfly made from a sugar mixture. The design of the butterfly was copied from the largest known butterfly in the world, found in the Solomon Islands. It has a wing spread of nine inches. A large lily-type flower on top of the cake was made of royal icing in white. Small roses in white, yellow and pink buttercream icing completed the decoration.

An exhibition piece shown by LoCicero, also all edible, depicted a woman’s head wearing a mask. Made of sugar, it took nine pounds to fashion it.

High school band to perform at Disney World (Thursday, April 5, 1973)

The Morganton High School Band will embark on a five-day trip to Disney World on Saturday.

Fifty-three band members in 10th through 12th grades, along with 10 adults, will make the trip. The band will march in parades and perform a concert at the famed amusement park on Monday.

The band auditioned by tape recording early in January to earn the invitation to perform at Disney World. The Morganton Band Boosters Association provided most of the funds for the trip.

This will be the final out-of-town performance for the band. Their last trip of note took place approximately a decade ago when band members traveled to New York for the World’s Fair.

Council president approves sentence – Letter to the editor (Thursday, April 5, 1973)

This is an open letter to Judge Fentress Horner:

I noted in the March 28 issue of the Morganton News Herald that you sentenced a man to 30 days in jail, suspended upon payment of costs and picking up 24 beer cans.

We highly commend you for your action and recommend that other 25th District Court judges apply the same type of punishment for persons found guilty of littering. I think the majority of people in Morganton would approve of your sentence, except they would have approved a much stronger sentence, such as picking up all the litter along a 100-yard stretch of roadway or a large bag of litter, rather than 24 beer cans.

The amount of litter along our bypass roads is a disgrace to the community and speaks poorly of our citizenship responsibilities. If it takes tougher action by our law enforcement officers and judges to solve the problems, you have our heartiest blessing.

- Dr. Clifford M. Stamper, president of the Burke County Environmental Council