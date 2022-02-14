50 Years Ago in Burke County

Morganton rocked by double
shooting
The Morganton community experienced two shootings, one fatal, within a six-hour period over the weekend.
Dorothy Beheler of East Meeting Street was found shot in the head in front of the Morganton Floor Covering Co. on Green Street at 8:48 p.m. Saturday. Someone heard the shot and called the police. Officers believe she was shot at close range with a .25 caliber automatic pistol.
Miraculously, Beheler was still alive. She was rushed to the neurosurgery unit at Broughton Hospital, where doctors performed a four-hour long surgery to repair damage to her brain and skull, which appeared to be successful.
A taxi cab driver, Earl Harrison Henson, became a suspect in the shooting when officers found him sitting in his cab near the crime scene holding the same type of gun. Henson works for Rebel Cab Company of Morganton. Witnesses reported that Henson and Beheler appeared to be having an argument prior to the shooting. Henson was charged with assault with a deadly weapon.
Burke County Sheriff’s deputies were then called to the scene of a shootout at a farmhouse in the Pilot Mountain community of Morganton at 3:30 a.m. Sunday. They found Glenn Thomas Norman, 45, of Morganton, lying face down on a sidewalk near the house, killed by a gunshot wound to the chest. According to deputies, Norman’s son, Thomas Eugene Norman, confessed to shooting his father.
Reports from witnesses alleged that the father and son had gotten into a fight earlier in the evening at another home, and when the Glenn returned to his home, Thomas arrived shortly afterward with a shotgun. Thomas said he was standing outside the home aiming at the air when he fired the shotgun and did not mean to shoot Glenn. A second shotgun was found at the scene next to the body, and deputies believe that Glenn shot back. Thomas was charged with Glenn’s murder.
Locomotive catches
fire
Firefighters from Lovelady Township Volunteer Fire Department in Rutherford College were called to battle a blaze in a Southern Railway diesel locomotive at 5 a.m. just east of Connelly Springs at the Berea Baptist Church crossing. Officials on scene believe a fan picked up a spark that caused the fuel in the locomotive to ignite. Since the engine was carrying 2,600 gallons of fuel oil, they noted that the fire could have been much worse. Damage was estimated at $3,000.
Community seeks solutions to trashy
problem
Burke County, blessed with immense natural beauty, nevertheless has an increasingly severe trash problem, exacerbated by a lack of regulation and proper landfill facilities.
Critics noted that since the county closed a lot of its dump facilities, the number of trucks passing through Morganton on the way to the landfill site at the old Morganton city dump has increased tremendously, spewing litter along the way. They also point out that the site itself is “a perpetual mess,” particularly around one trash container at the gate intended to serve “dumpers” after hours.
County officials have taken several steps to address the problem, including the installation of trash containers all across the county and stricter ordinances for trash haulers, including commercial trash carriers. They also plan to hire a deputized sanitarian who will be authorized to arrest violators of the sanitation ordinances, including litterbugs.
Baby shower hits Burke
County
Grace Hospital saw a record number of births this week, helping to welcome 10 babies to happy couples:
Mr. and Mrs. William Whetstine of E. Union St. had a
- boy
- Mr.
and Mrs. Vincent Alley of Route 3 had a
- girl
- Mr.
and Mrs. John Ellison of Route 8 had a
- girl
- Mr.
and Mrs. John Wise of Lenior St. had a
- boy
- Mr.
and Mrs. John Shelton of Route 8 had a
- girl
- Mr.
and Mrs. Robert Conley of Route 10 had a
- girl
- Mr.
and Mrs. James Murdock of Marion had a
- boy
- Mr.
and Mrs. Grady Childers had a
- girl
- Mr.
and Mrs. Robert Sheets of Route 5 had a
- girl
- Mr.
and Mrs. George Hoyle of Route 8 had a
- boy
Club celebrates 50th
anniversary
The Morganton Kiwanis Club celebrated its 50th anniversary Friday evening at the Morganton Community House. Those in attendance included US Sen. Sam J. Ervin Jr. and Harry Riddle, charter members of the club. W. Stanley Moore, editor of The News Herald, served as toastmaster. William Parton was honored as Kiwanian of the Year during the festivities.
The club was chartered on Jan. 10, 1922, sponsored by the Hickory and Asheville clubs. The charter meeting took place in Junior Order Hall. Riddle, who spoke at the event, said at the time of the club’s founding, Morganton had only three paved streets and three automobiles. Ervin spoke as well, sharing stories from the club’s history.
“The Morganton Kiwanis Club has done much to encourage the spiritual and educational forces of the county,” Ervin said. “It has made us a better community. It has made me many lasting friends. I hope when we celebrate the 100th anniversary, that we’ll all be here together.”
This article is sponsored by the History Museum of Burke County, where the archives of The News Herald are stored.