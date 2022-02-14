50 Years Ago in Burke County

Morganton rocked by double

shooting

The Morganton community experienced two shootings, one fatal, within a six-hour period over the weekend.

Dorothy Beheler of East Meeting Street was found shot in the head in front of the Morganton Floor Covering Co. on Green Street at 8:48 p.m. Saturday. Someone heard the shot and called the police. Officers believe she was shot at close range with a .25 caliber automatic pistol.

Miraculously, Beheler was still alive. She was rushed to the neurosurgery unit at Broughton Hospital, where doctors performed a four-hour long surgery to repair damage to her brain and skull, which appeared to be successful.

A taxi cab driver, Earl Harrison Henson, became a suspect in the shooting when officers found him sitting in his cab near the crime scene holding the same type of gun. Henson works for Rebel Cab Company of Morganton. Witnesses reported that Henson and Beheler appeared to be having an argument prior to the shooting. Henson was charged with assault with a deadly weapon.