50 Years ago in Burke County

Plane lands on Interstate 40
Ronnie Jefferies of Morganton made a successful emergency landing of his Cessna 150 airplane on Interstate 40 in the eastern part of Burke County Friday while attempting a 100-mile cross-country flight to qualify for his pilot’s license.
“I hit some severe clear air turbulence,” Jefferies said. “It was a light plane, and I’m sort of a young pilot, so I felt the best thing to do was to get it on the ground. There were some cars in front of me and some behind, but there was a pretty good-sized empty spot in the middle, and that’s what I shot for.”
After safely landing, he exited the plane and pulled it off the highway near the rest area just west of Hildebran. Tom McGlothlin, manager of the Morganton-Lenoir Airport, arrived on scene with help from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol to fly the plane back to the airport.
Jefferies said he will try his flight again this week, “but I’ll study the winds aloft forecast before I go back up.”
Church holds note-burning ceremony
First Baptist Church of Morganton held a note-burning ceremony during worship Sunday to celebrate paying off debt incurred during the construction of the new church building on West Union Street.
The Rev. Jack R. Bagwell, a representative of the Southern Baptist Convention from Nashville, Tennessee, served as guest speaker for the service. He said the debt payment “symbolizes the accomplishment of a magnificent dream and goal” and provides “new opportunities of service.”
In October 1970, a couple in the church offered to pay the last $50,000 of the debt, which stood at $153,000, if the rest of the congregation donated enough money to pay off the rest of the balance. The challenge was accepted and met.
Deacon Robert O. Huffman participated in the note-burning. It was noted that he was one of the church members who envisioned a new church building on West Union Street, and it was reported that he told the Rev. R. Knolan Benfield, the church’s pastor, “I am so proud of the new church that I know I am sinning.”
The ashes from the note were preserved in a vial and placed in the church archives. The congregation was urged to move from a financial challenge to a challenge for growth in concerns for people.
City council considers leash law
The Morganton city council promised a vote on a new dog control ordinance at its meeting last night.
Mrs. John I. Barron and others interested in the city having a stricter dog control ordinance attended the meeting to reiterate the “dog problem” in the city and urge action by the council as soon as possible. The group had previously submitted a petition with 808 signatures of people in favor of the legislation.
“I think our petition is quite conclusive that the dog problem is not a seasonal thing and not just in my neighborhood,” Barron said. “I think the city should have an ordinance to require owners to keep their dogs on their property. Barking dogs also should be considered.”
Council members studied a draft of the proposed ordinance, which would be a 24-hour leash law. It would include the appointment of a city dog warden and a provision for the impoundment of stray dogs and cats.
The members noted that they had differences of opinion on certain aspects of the ordinance that would have to be resolved before they could put it to a vote. City manager Cyrus Brooks said he is negotiating the creation of a joint dog pound facility with the county. He recommended that local law enforcement officers be authorized to serve notice to dog owners who violate the ordinance without being compelled to physically remove the dogs for impoundment.
Among us Morgantonians: J. Gordon Queen
The Mimosa Restaurant has been open for a short while on East Meeting Street. It is in the former Dude’s Drive In. The restaurant serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. Betty Crump, restaurant manager, said that in addition to the three regular meals, sandwiches of all kinds are served. A real nice sign has been erected at the restaurant. We are glad to welcome this popular eating place.
Come to think of it, that Spainhour Hill section is growing by leaps and bounds. Know where it is? It is a bit east off North Green Street, near the Catawba River.
We have said it before and will say it again, that Morganton could use more industry. Any town or city that has plenty of industry is never at a standstill. It is always on the go, growing, that is.
Something else we need is more residences. If “Morganton grows whether we like it or not,” We must have homes for newcomers. Let’s get “hep!”
This article is sponsored by the History Museum of Burke County, where the archives of The News Herald are stored.