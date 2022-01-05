50 Years ago in Burke County

The Rev. Jack R. Bagwell, a representative of the Southern Baptist Convention from Nashville, Tennessee, served as guest speaker for the service. He said the debt payment “symbolizes the accomplishment of a magnificent dream and goal” and provides “new opportunities of service.”

In October 1970, a couple in the church offered to pay the last $50,000 of the debt, which stood at $153,000, if the rest of the congregation donated enough money to pay off the rest of the balance. The challenge was accepted and met.

Deacon Robert O. Huffman participated in the note-burning. It was noted that he was one of the church members who envisioned a new church building on West Union Street, and it was reported that he told the Rev. R. Knolan Benfield, the church’s pastor, “I am so proud of the new church that I know I am sinning.”

The ashes from the note were preserved in a vial and placed in the church archives. The congregation was urged to move from a financial challenge to a challenge for growth in concerns for people.

City council considers leash law

The Morganton city council promised a vote on a new dog control ordinance at its meeting last night.