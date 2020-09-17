50 Years ago in Burke County

He founded Kirksey Funeral Home in 1908. By this time, casket manufacturing had come into being, and the funeral home sold caskets and directed funerals. W. Kirksey was aided in the funeral business by two sons, E.A. and Grover Kirksey, as well as Oliver Webb, McDowell Estes and Rhoney R. Taylor. Taylor joined the firm in 1925.

By this time, E.A. Kirksey was manager of the company, assisted by his younger brother, L.H. Kirksey Sr. He remained as president of the company until his death in 1966.

The new Kirksey Memorial Chapel is being dedicated Sunday in memory of E.A. Kirksey and L.H. Kirksey Sr., who served as vice-president until his death in 1965.

STORE OWNER SLUGGED AND ROBBED

Local store owner Dixie Faulkner told Sheriff Alvin Wise that she was hit in the mouth and robbed of more than $100 in cash Saturday night as her daughter, Mrs. Herman Ollis, wiped blood from her mouth. The store, located on Hwy 126, was entered by a strange man at about sundown Saturday. When Faulkner, in her eighties, went to help the man, she felt a blow to her face and passed out. A neighbor discovered her lying on the floor and called relatives. An investigation is continuing.

TWO MORE SKYDIVERS MISS TARGET