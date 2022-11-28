50 Years Ago in Burke County

Burke bomb threats continue (Tuesday, Nov. 28, 1972)

In response to a series of bomb threats in Valdese and Rutherford College schools in recent weeks, Valdese town manager Jack Hines announced a $1,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for making bomb threats to any establishment in Lovelady Township.

The reward is being offered by a group of business and professional individuals of the community who are deeply concerned with the repeated threats which have disrupted school and manufacturing routines.

Valdese Police Chief Oscar Pascal said there have been two bomb threats each made at Valdese High School and Valdese Elementary School, and one each at Crestline Furniture Company and Burkeyarns Inc. On each occasion, the facilities were cleared of people and searched by police and firefighters.

“So far, we have not found a bomb at any of the locations, but we have to check them out,” Pascal said.

Warehouse damaged heavily in blaze (Tuesday, Nov. 28, 1972)

Dark smoke billowed out of a warehouse behind the Breeden Poultry plant on Rand Street in Morganton during a fire that occurred Monday afternoon. The warehouse contained equipment and peanut shells, according to Carroll Sullivan, Morganton fire chief. Both the equipment, one piece valued at $15,000, and the peanut shells were reportedly saved, but damage to the structure, particularly the roof, was considered heavy. Of particular concern to firefighters was a ceiling consisting of wood hung from the trusses by wire, or what they called a “swinging ceiling.”

Two adjacent buildings were successfully protected from damage by the 32 firefighters who responded. Officials believe the fire was either deliberately set or was the result of a careless smoker. An employee of the chicken plant noted that the warehouse is a general hangout for fellow employees during the lunch hour. The frame building used to be part of an old tannery.

Suspect sought in Valdese service station robbery (Wednesday, Nov. 29, 1972)

The Smile Service Station on Main Street in Valdese was the scene of an armed robbery today.

The thief reportedly got away with $203, according to attendant Gene Avanis. Avanis shared how he arrived at the service station at approximately 7 a.m. and sat down to prepare a bookkeeping report and a bank deposit. While studying the accounting ledger, he heard a voice say, “Give me the money.” Avanis looked up from the ledger to see the barrel of a small pistol pointed at him. He gave the robber the money and then was ordered to get under his desk.

Although the deposit money was taken, the suspect did not disturb the cash register, which also contained money, nor did he take some checks and torn $1 bills. Valdese police are investigating the robbery.

Car loses wheel, crashes into laundromat (Monday, Nov. 27, 1972)

The driver of a 1965 Plymouth reportedly lost control of his car as he drove north on Church Street in Valdese after the vehicle’s right rear wheel came off and its brakes failed, according to Valdese Police Chief Oscar Pascal.

The car crossed the center line, went off the left side of the street through a parking lot and struck one of the back corners of Pon’s Launderette. No injuries were reported. The car was deemed a total loss, and damage to the building was estimated at $1,500.

Commissioner honored with citizenship award (Thursday, Nov. 30, 1972)

Morganton resident Jack B. Kirksey, North Carolina state highway commissioner, was honored with a citizenship award by the Burke County Chamber of Commerce at its annual membership banquet held Wednesday at the Morganton Moose Lodge. The banquet drew more than 300 Chamber members and guests.

The Citizenship Award is given to a citizen deemed to have rendered outstanding service to the Chamber and community.

NC Gov. Robert Scott served as keynote speaker at the event and praised Kirksey for his dedication.

“Jack Kirksey has done an outstanding job as highway commissioner,” Scott said. “He has rendered valuable and unselfish service to Burke County and our entire state as a member of the Highway Commission. He has earned the recognition you bestow upon him here tonight.”

Kirksey was presented with a silver tray and a silver service by J.D. Fitz, a member of the Chamber’s streets and highway committee and former Chamber president.

Noted poet to teach at Valdese school (Monday, Nov. 27, 1972)

Valdese High School will participate in the “Poetry in the Schools” program and will host a poet-in-residence Dec. 4-8. Ross Talarico of Durham, a poet of considerable renown in North Carolina, will spend the week with the students, offering instruction in poetry.

Talarico earned a Master of Arts in Creative Writing from Syracuse University. His work has been published in many national magazines, including “The Atlantic,” “The Nation,” “North American Review,” “Poetry Northwest,” “Iowa Review” and “Shenandoah.” He published his first poetry collection, “Snowfires,” this past summer.

The “Poetry in the Schools” program is sponsored by the National Endowment for the Arts and other federal and state agencies.