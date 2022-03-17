50 Years Ago in Burke County

Jack Swindell, project engineer, said the eastern site will be developed differently than the site where Freedom High School is being constructed, since it will need much more grading work. The plans for the waste treatment and water supply systems will include the possibility of development of municipal services being extended from Valdese into the school area. There will be provisions for later additions of a swimming pool, greenhouse and planetarium.

Oak Hill man buys giant tractor

Jack Gragg, a resident of the Oak Hill community of Morganton, is the new proud owner of the largest four-wheel-drive tractor in the state of North Carolina, a Model 1470 TK made by the JI Case Co. The tractor has 145-horsepower motor of 504-cubic-inch diesel that can plow 100 acres in 15 hours with as little as one gallon of fuel per acre, Gragg reported. It features four-wheel power steering and power brakes. The cab has both heat and air conditioning options. A roll bar inside the cab will keep it from collapsing if the tractor is overturned. Gragg said he will use the tractor, which cost him nearly $20,000, in his large corn farming operation. Now, he said, he has to build a new garage to house the tractor.

Bear ‘sited’ on deaf school campus