50 Years Ago in Burke County

Historic landmark destroyed by fire
The old Henry River Boarding House, a landmark for 65 years in the Henry River community, was destroyed by fire late Friday night.
Firefighters with the Icard Township Fire Department brought three fire trucks and battled the blaze for about two and a half hours, making a great effort to keep the fire from spreading to the Henry River Mills Store next door. Harold Perry, Icard fire chief, said the heat was so intense between the buildings that firefighters standing there had to be hosed down with water to withstand the heat.
The boarding house was unoccupied at the time of the fire. Marvin Sawyer, Burke County fire marshal, was sent to investigate the remains of the building for evidence of arson. Some people were said to have been seen around the area prior to the fire, and efforts are being made to contact them for questioning.
Second new high school receives contract approval
Final contract documents for the eastern high school in Burke County were approved by the Burke County Board of Education at a special meeting last night. The documents will be sent to the North Carolina Department of Education and the North Carolina Department of Insurance for final approval. The board expects to be ready to advertise and send out invitations to bid by March 27.
Jack Swindell, project engineer, said the eastern site will be developed differently than the site where Freedom High School is being constructed, since it will need much more grading work. The plans for the waste treatment and water supply systems will include the possibility of development of municipal services being extended from Valdese into the school area. There will be provisions for later additions of a swimming pool, greenhouse and planetarium.
Oak Hill man buys giant tractor
Jack Gragg, a resident of the Oak Hill community of Morganton, is the new proud owner of the largest four-wheel-drive tractor in the state of North Carolina, a Model 1470 TK made by the JI Case Co. The tractor has 145-horsepower motor of 504-cubic-inch diesel that can plow 100 acres in 15 hours with as little as one gallon of fuel per acre, Gragg reported. It features four-wheel power steering and power brakes. The cab has both heat and air conditioning options. A roll bar inside the cab will keep it from collapsing if the tractor is overturned. Gragg said he will use the tractor, which cost him nearly $20,000, in his large corn farming operation. Now, he said, he has to build a new garage to house the tractor.
Bear ‘sited’ on deaf school campus
Traditionally, the senior class of the North Carolina School for the Deaf gives a gift to the school. The senior class of 1972 chose to buy a statue of a bear, the NCSD mascot. Class members earned the funds to purchase the bear through various projects started during their sophomore year. The bear, measuring 6-feet by 5 1/2-feet, has been mounted on a concrete slab in front of Crutchfield Hall. The class had enough money left over to take a trip to Florida for a week and to the Ice Capades and Disney on Parade in Charlotte.
Lifelines – compiled by the Rev. W. Flemon McIntosh
Sometimes one pays most for the things one gets for nothing.
If more people drove right, we would have more left.
Unless a man is a recipient of charity, he should be a contributor to it.
Middle age is the time when the average man is going to start saving next month.
Drive-in banks give the cars a chance to see their real owners.
