50 Years ago in Burke County

NEW RURAL ROUTES TO BE ESTABLISHED
The Post Office Department advised U.S. Rep. James T. Broyhill on Wednesday of its intention to establish rural routes 8 and 9 at Morganton effective Nov 28.
These new routes, along with an auxiliary route, will provide the relief needed for the presently overburdened routes.
Route 8 will be approximately 50 miles and will consist of 583 families. Route 9 will consist of 31 miles and will serve 484 families.
Postmaster J.W. Phillips said that Route 8 would be established between the present routes 3 and 4 in the area of US 64 and Route 4 on US 70. The auxiliary route will run along NC 181.
THREE TO HEAD UNITED FUND DIVISION
The appointment of Mrs. John H. Moore, C.K. Avery and Claude P. Russell to head up the individual division of the Burke County United Fund campaign has been announced by Billy Joe Patton, general drive chairman.
This will be the fourth year for Moore to head up the individual division.
A native of Birmingham, Alabama, she has lived in Morganton for six years since beginning work at Shadowline Inc. as manufacturing superintendent. She also works part time at Sears.
Moore is a member of the Morganton Women’s Club and of the Grace Hospital Guild, serving as secretary of the guild. She is a member of First Presbyterian Church.
Avery retired last fall as business manager of Broughton Hospital, a post he held for three years. He was assistant business manager for 19 years before becoming business manager.
HENREDON FURNITURE NOW PART OF THE CITY
Henredon Industries Furniture Division Inc., which fought annexation to the city of Morganton for more than a year, now is a part of the city of Morganton, according to an order signed by Judge Sam J. Ervin J. III.
Judge Ervin’s ruling dissolved the restraining order signed by Judge T.D. Bryson Jr, on March 3, 1969, which kept the city from having to treat the land of Henredon Furniture as part of the city.
The Henredon property is generally located between Henredon Road and Golf Course Road in the southwest quadrant of the city.
ANOTHER MILESTONE FOR MRS. FELKER
Each year, the Ladies Bible School Class of the First Presbyterian Church look forward to celebrating the birthday of Ida Felker, now 94 and the oldest member of the church. Felker received lovely gifts and a birthday cake illuminated by candles and served with ice cream at a friendly get-together held in her honor. Those attending included Mrs. Lilli Ervin, Mrs L.E. Erwin, Mrs. Robert Hillard, Miss Hattie Howard, Mrs. Bailey, Miss Laura Howard, Mrs. Jack Wiinchester, Mrs. Herman Walker, Mrs. Maynard Benfield, Mrs. John D. Smith, Mrs. Jason Bridges, Mrs. R. B. Stuart, Mrs. John D. Smith, Mrs. Jason Bridges, the Rev. John D. Smith. Special guests were Ida’s great-great-great nephew, the Rev. Paul Felker of Valdese and his mother, Mrs. Paul Felker of Lenoir. Ida Felker now resides at Mull Rest Home in Glen Alpine.
CHAMBER OF COMMERCE MEMBERSHIP BANQUET SET
The annual membership banquet of the Burke County Chamber of Commerce has been set for Dec 9 at the Morganton Moose Lodge.
The Chamber’s board of directors mad plans for the banquet at a luncheon Monday at the Morganton Community House.
New officers and members will be installed at the banquet.
President J.D. Fitz presided at the meeting. An essay contest was held for sixth-graders, sponsored by the Committee and the Morganton Fire Department.
DREXEL FIRE PREVENTION ESSAY CONTEST WINNERS ANNOUNCED
In observance of Fire Prevention Week, the Drexel Fire Department sponsored a fire prevention essay contest at Drexel Primary School. Friday afternoon a fire safety program was presented for the children. Cash prizes were awarded.
