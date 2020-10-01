50 Years ago in Burke County

NEW RURAL ROUTES TO BE ESTABLISHED

The Post Office Department advised U.S. Rep. James T. Broyhill on Wednesday of its intention to establish rural routes 8 and 9 at Morganton effective Nov 28.

These new routes, along with an auxiliary route, will provide the relief needed for the presently overburdened routes.

Route 8 will be approximately 50 miles and will consist of 583 families. Route 9 will consist of 31 miles and will serve 484 families.

Postmaster J.W. Phillips said that Route 8 would be established between the present routes 3 and 4 in the area of US 64 and Route 4 on US 70. The auxiliary route will run along NC 181.

THREE TO HEAD UNITED FUND DIVISION

The appointment of Mrs. John H. Moore, C.K. Avery and Claude P. Russell to head up the individual division of the Burke County United Fund campaign has been announced by Billy Joe Patton, general drive chairman.

This will be the fourth year for Moore to head up the individual division.

A native of Birmingham, Alabama, she has lived in Morganton for six years since beginning work at Shadowline Inc. as manufacturing superintendent. She also works part time at Sears.