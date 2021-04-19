50 Years Ago in Burke County

Seventeen win trip to Atlanta
Seventeen Burke County ninth-graders, including eight boys and nine girls, will travel to Atlanta, Georgia and back Tuesday for a tour of the General Motors assembly plant in Doraville.
The 17 were the winners of the free airplane trip following completion of the 4-H Automotive Care and Safety program, which was conducted for five weeks.
The winners and chaperones will leave the Morganton-Lenoir Airport 9 a.m. Tuesday and return at exactly 5 p.m.
Northwestern Bank is contributing its converted Convair airliner, which has a seating capacity of 23 and a pilot and co-pilot for the trip.
Ben S. Whisnant, executive vice-president of the local Northwestern Bank, made arrangements for the use of the plane at no cost.
The original plan was that only eight boys and eight girls would make the trip. That was before choosing the winners based on attendance at the five weekly meetings, scores received on final event day at Western Piedmont Community College and work done on project manuals.
Man pinned by tractor
Herbert L. Thombs, who lives on NC 126, Yellow Mountain Road, was admitted to Grace Hospital this morning with injuries suffered when his tractor turned over on him at 9:15 a.m.
Thombs was logging across from his home near the Lake James Fire Department when his tractor turned over backwards on him and he was pinned under it, according to Deputies James Davis Jr. and Evan Wills of the Burke County Sheriff’s Department.
The Burke County Rescue Squad was called to assist and took Thombs to the hospital. Thombs is assistant fire chief of the Lake James Fire Department.
Around the town: Mildred Tolson
Catherine Hairfield is home after being on hand to get acquainted with her first grandchild, born on April 12.
Matthew Steven of Wilson was born to Mr. and Mrs. R.W. Petrie III at Wilson Memorial Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces and is growing every day.
Matthew’s arrival gave us the chance to welcome the James Hairfields of Waightstill Street and R.W. Petries of Riverside Drive into the grandparents club.
Sgt. and Mrs. James W. Billings Jr. of Homestead, Florida, have been here to visit his parents and after a visit to Atlanta, Georgia, will return home.
Happy Birthday to Wendy (Clyde) Buck as she welcomes four years old.
Also Happy Birthday to L.J. Bennett, who celebrates today, and to Mrs. Bennett, whose birthday is April 29.
Good strawberries are coming into the markets – it’s about time!
Law officers saluted
Superior Court Judge John R. Friday of Lincolnton told the Morganton Optimist Club ladies’ night banquet Thursday that respect for law and order will come if the American people seek the objectives of Law Day USA.
The resident judge of the 27th Judicial District, currently holding court in Burke County, paid special tribute of law enforcement officers in efforts to achieve justice and equality under the law.
The clubs 24th annual banquet was combined with the Optimist observance of law and order week and special guests included representatives of local law enforcement agencies.
James Buchanan, with Mrs. Buchanan, represented the Morganton Police Department; Patrolman and Mrs. Jerry Richards attended from the North Carolina Highway Patrol, and Deputy Hal Glassman represented the Burke County Sheriff’s Department.
Judge Friday joined the club officers in recognition of law enforcement officers as society’s representatives. Law enforcement has adjusted to trying times, and its officers are essential cogs of the wheels of justice.
In a salute to the ladies, Friday said that nobody knows better than the wives of lawyers and law enforcement officers the truth in that kernel of wisdom in the form of an obiter dictum, which says that the law is a jealous mistress. “Wives have been of great assistance to the officers, as well as the lawyers and court officials, and for that contribution, we are grateful, even if we are too forgetful too express that appreciation,” he said.
Among us Morgantonians: J. Gordon Queen
We have heard a lot of talk about making Fleming Drive a four lane. We think it would be a wonderful project. We have seen stakes along the road, but have not yet seen any grading going on. Probably pretty soon. Fleming Drive is a really busy thoroughfare, a little bit of everything.
The new Grace Hospital just off of NC 18 is taking shape fast. And it will be a really modern structure. What would we do without Grace Hospital, a real blessing to our community.
Morganton Florist is a new business here. Located in the Morganton Plaza next to Eckerd’s, Mr. Bennett Hemphill is the owner and manager. The shop will open soon.
Forget not the Morganton Junior Women’s Club Follies to be held this fall. As Morgantonians know, this is wonderful entertainment, pleasing multitudes here two years ago.
Now is the time to start that new business, home or anything else you please. Let’s keep the saying, “Morganton will grow whether we like it or not,” going in a big way. The world likes a growing city.
Retrospection: Do you remember when Joe Poteet operated a blacksmith shop on South Sterling Street? And the residence that stood in the forks of East Union and Lenoir Streets? Whatever became of that small house on South King Street that had the roof extending over the gravel sidewalk? Oh yes, it was removed years ago, and the site is the location of the Grace Episcopal Church parish house. Did you know that, years ago, the Morganton Handle Company, a small plant operated by J.N. Payne, was located in Breakneck?
On the streets and around: Pretty flowers in pots on display in front of stores downtown … Rachel McNeely in a stew as she had a broken key in her front door lock and couldn’t get in her house...Folks milling around the recreation center for the city election Tuesday…Gals in short shorts braving the April winds.
This article is sponsored by the History Museum of Burke County, where the archives of The News Herald are stored. Jimmy Rhyne is the researcher of the archives.