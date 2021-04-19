50 Years Ago in Burke County

Among us Morgantonians: J. Gordon Queen

We have heard a lot of talk about making Fleming Drive a four lane. We think it would be a wonderful project. We have seen stakes along the road, but have not yet seen any grading going on. Probably pretty soon. Fleming Drive is a really busy thoroughfare, a little bit of everything.

The new Grace Hospital just off of NC 18 is taking shape fast. And it will be a really modern structure. What would we do without Grace Hospital, a real blessing to our community.

Morganton Florist is a new business here. Located in the Morganton Plaza next to Eckerd’s, Mr. Bennett Hemphill is the owner and manager. The shop will open soon.

Forget not the Morganton Junior Women’s Club Follies to be held this fall. As Morgantonians know, this is wonderful entertainment, pleasing multitudes here two years ago.

Now is the time to start that new business, home or anything else you please. Let’s keep the saying, “Morganton will grow whether we like it or not,” going in a big way. The world likes a growing city.