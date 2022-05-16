50 Years Ago in Burke County

Center to host Great Bike Race

Western Carolina Center will host its second annual Great Bike Race this Sunday, capping a weekend of festivities, including a dance to be held in the center’s gymnasium Saturday night featuring two live bands.

Race participants will be divided into five age groups from age 8 to adult and compete in endurance and relay-style heats, concluding with a grand challenge race in which individuals and teams will have the opportunity to challenge each other.

Prizes that will be awarded include tennis rackets, a camera, a Knob Creek floor lamp, record albums, movie theater tickets, gift certificates and cash. In addition to awarding race winners, event organizers will award a prize for the best custom-built bike, and award the group that can squeeze the most people onto one bike.

The purpose of the race is to raise funds to send children to summer camp and purchase outdoor recreation equipment. Last year’s race raised $500.

Western Carolina Center officials recently received word that the Burke County Wooleybooger has promised to enter the race. W.B., as the Wooleybooger is known to his friends, is reported to have grumbled from his cave, “There ain’t no one gonna catch me with my Hemi two-speed Schwinn.”

Mayor, restaurant owner receive honorary titles

Col. Jim Sanders, nephew of Col. Harlan Sanders of the Kentucky Fried Chicken franchise, paid a special visit to Morganton to bestow the title of honorary Kentucky Colonels on Morganton Mayor Paul Cash and J. Verban Fulenwider, operator of Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurants in Morganton. The titles were granted by appointment by the governor of Kentucky.

Police nab offending driver twice in one night

Richard Allen White, 19, of Morganton, was arrested twice Friday night for moving violations.

A city patrol officer spotted White traveling past the Burke County courthouse square in downtown Morganton at 10:37 p.m. driving 60 miles per hour with no mufflers on his 1964 Chevrolet. The officer gave pursuit as White headed west on Union Street. White failed to stop for the officer’s blue lights and siren, so a deputy with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office was called to assist. The deputy stopped White at the intersection of West Union Street and Burkemont Avenue.

White was charged with excessive speeding, reckless driving, failure to stop for police and improper equipment. He was taken to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, but released the same evening. He was pulled over by city police a second time at 11:55 p.m. for driving 70 mph in a 45 mph zone.

Residents protest annexation at city council meeting

More than two dozen Carbon City residents spoke at a public hearing held by the Morganton city council to protest the proposed annexation of the neighborhood to the city. The meeting had to be moved from the city council chambers to the large meeting room in the basement of the Collett Street Recreation Center to accommodate the nearly 200 people who attended.

Leonard Bradley, a leader of those opposing annexation, presented a petition signed by approximately 750 people expressing disapproval of the extension of the city limits into the Carbon City area west of Morganton.

Those who shared their comments at the meeting said they felt it was wrong for them to be taken into the city against their wishes without an opportunity to vote on it and claimed the city only wanted the revenue that would come from the industries located in the Carbon City area. They also expressed concern about the fate of the Carbon City Fire Department and its employees and questioned who would be responsible for providing water and sewer service to the area.

Morganton Mayor Paul Cash attempted to clarify the city’s position on the matter.

“The city of Morganton is interested in annexation as part of a total growth program,” Cash said. “We have no personal animosities or objectives in this manner. This is part of a long-range plan that was initiated in 1962 prior to the connection of any present administration with the city government.”

4-H student wins trip to national convention

Marvin Watts, a member of the Pilot Mountain Senior 4-H Club, has been named the 1972 state 4-H winner in wildlife for a research project he submitted. He was awarded a trip to the National 4-H Congress in Chicago, sponsored by the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission.

Watts, a senior at Salem High School, studied local plant, animal and insect life, made habitat improvement plantings and installed birdhouses as part of his wildlife project. He also presented three wildlife workshops to younger 4-H members.

He received the Wildlife Camp Award and county ribbons in wildlife for four years in a row and was named county demonstration champion three years in a row. He has served as president and reporter for his local 4-H club and as secretary/treasurer for the 4-H county council and Western District council.

