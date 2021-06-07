50 Years ago in Burke County

We saw a delightful play, “40 Carats,” and we all agreed that this fast moving comedy was one of the best ever produced at the theater.

You will have through this Sunday to see this show and I know you will enjoy it.

Another bright comedy is starting June 29 called, “Don’t Drink the Water.”

One more tip: It’s a good idea to call ahead for reservations. Tickets can be picked up at the box office.

If you attend, let me know of any tips I can pass along to other readers of this column.

Among us Morgantonians: J. Gordon Queen

Take a look at Fleming Drive. This new thoroughfare has grown like the dickens since it was opened. In going up and down Fleming Drive, you can find any kind of business that you can think of. Take a drive from tip to tip, and if you can take it all in you will be surprised. Try it.

Come to think of it, it is only a skip, hop and a jump until the Fourth of July.

And if we don’t put something in that parade, we are chicken. Then there is that good old entertainment, “The Follies,” coming in September. It is sponsored by the Junior Women’s Club, and you know they do things right and for worthy causes.