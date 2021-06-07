50 Years ago in Burke County

Cookout honors teacher
The faculty and staff of Mountain View Elementary School enjoyed a cookout given in honor of Mrs. Lucy Boger, retiring teacher, at the home of Principal Garnie Brendel. Boger was presented a retirement gift of a silver bowl.
Glossie Laughridge also received a silver bowl as a retirement gift. Laughridge was ill and unable to attend, so the bowl was presented by the social committee at the Laughridge home.
During the cookout, other remembrance gifts were presented and photos were taken to commemorate the experience.
Advertising man named for Drexel
William F. Dorscher, who has been director of US Plywood-Champion Papers Inc. since January 1970, has been promoted to vice-president of advertising for the company’s Drexel Enterprises division, Charles S. Shaughnessy, Drexel’s president, announced.
Drexel Enterprises, the furniture division of US Plywood-Champion Papers Inc. manufactures and markets Drexel, Heritage, and Meadowcraft household furniture. In addition, Drexel Enterprises produces and sells furniture to hotels, motels, offices and schools and churches.
Dorscher graduated from Colgate University and earned a master of arts in journalism from the Syracuse School of Journalism. He joined the company’s public affairs-eastern region until 1969, when he became manager of advertising services, a post in which he helped to coordinate the company’s advertising and promotions programs. He became director a year later.
Dorscher previously served as manager of press relations at the Interchemical Corporation (now Inmont Corporation) and also was a member of the public relations staff at Chase Manhattan Bank. He began his career as a sportswriter with the “Evening Press” in Binghamton, New York.
A native of Utica, New York, he lives with his wife, the former Carol Wetmore of Tarrytown, New York, and their two children in Briarcliff, New York, but will relocate to the Drexel area.
Brendletown Fire Department receives new fire truck
David Causby, assistant fire chief of the newly formed Brendletown Fire Department at Pilot Mountain, was with the fire truck purchased from the Bethlehem Fire Department in Cleveland County. The fire truck was paid in full from donations and suppers. The truck will be kept at Chief Causby’s house, which is right beside the fire department. Footings for the fire department have been dug and were recently poured. Completion of the building is expected by late summer or early fall.
Business notes: J.D. Fitz, publisher
Already under construction on NC 181 across from Buck’s Restaurant is Lowe’s of North Wilkesboro, the hardware, appliance and building supply firm — more about this later.
A convenience store is planned for Avery Avenue soon. The building formerly occupied by Hahn’s Cleaners is being torn down to make room for Lazarus. Harry L. Wilson Jr. said he will release plans for his new property soon.
Keep hearing about new retail outlets coming to Morganton — nothing definite, but as J. Gordon Queen says, “Morganton will grow whether we like it or not.”
Giving em’ Fitz: J.D. Fitz, publisher
Jack Suddreth stopped to chat this morning coming out of the post office, and he asked about the Abingdon Theatre in Abingdon, Virginia.
Jack recalled a column I wrote about the Abingdon, and he said a group of friends were planning a trip up that way soon.
This is an outing that I can highly recommend. Abingdon is a pleasant 2 ½ hour drive from Morganton.
Go to Newland and then take 19E to Bristol and I-81 to Abingdon.
A tip: the Martha Washington Inn is right across the street from the theatre. It is a good place to stay, and the food is tops.
There are many good motels in the area from Bristol to Abingdon. An overnight trip will allow you to enjoy the beautiful drive and visit local places, see a good play and eat delicious food. Last Sunday, the Fitzes with the Cliff Arneys made this trip. We stayed overnight in Bristol and arrived at the Martha Washington Inn in time to relax on the front porch in comfortable rockers, and on Sundays, a buffet is served at 5:30 p.m. in time to see the show at the theater at curtain time.
We saw a delightful play, “40 Carats,” and we all agreed that this fast moving comedy was one of the best ever produced at the theater.
You will have through this Sunday to see this show and I know you will enjoy it.
Another bright comedy is starting June 29 called, “Don’t Drink the Water.”
One more tip: It’s a good idea to call ahead for reservations. Tickets can be picked up at the box office.
If you attend, let me know of any tips I can pass along to other readers of this column.
Among us Morgantonians: J. Gordon Queen
Take a look at Fleming Drive. This new thoroughfare has grown like the dickens since it was opened. In going up and down Fleming Drive, you can find any kind of business that you can think of. Take a drive from tip to tip, and if you can take it all in you will be surprised. Try it.
Come to think of it, it is only a skip, hop and a jump until the Fourth of July.
And if we don’t put something in that parade, we are chicken. Then there is that good old entertainment, “The Follies,” coming in September. It is sponsored by the Junior Women’s Club, and you know they do things right and for worthy causes.
Yes — durn it, we have more empty business buildings, but hold your taters — we have more buildings that are not empty, uptown and all around and in the shopping centers.
Congratulations to Miss Morganton, Sandy McGill. Our pretty and talented girl went way up in the finale toward the Miss America honor. Sandy is one of our very own young ladies.
Retrospect: Do you remember when local grocers sold ice by the pound? And when M.B. Kibler operated a dry goods store on the main drag? Whatever became of that patch of land on West Union Street? Oh yes, sure — it is now the site of the West-Mor shopping center. Did you know that years ago, there was a silent movie house in the building now occupied by Raders Café?
This article is sponsored by the History Museum of Burke County, where the archives of The News Herald are stored. Jimmy Rhyne is the researcher of the archives.