50 Years Ago in Burke County

American Party opens Whitnel headquarters
The American Party headquarters to coordinate the campaign activities in Burke and Caldwell Counties was opened in Whitnel in Caldwell County on Wednesday night.
John T. Gathings of Burke County, American party candidate for the state Senate, delivered the dedication speech.
Speaking to the enthusiastic crowd of American Party members and supporters from the two counties on hand to participate in the activities, he said: "This occasion is an important milestone for the American Party in North Carolina and especially important for Burke and Caldwell counties. Ten years ago, the American party was born in North Carolina, fathered by necessity and dedicated to the same principals of democratic responsibility that made this nation a great nation.”
Trio saws way out of jail
By using a hacksaw, three Burke County men awaiting trial in Burke County escaped from the McDowell County Jail early Thursday morning.
Gone are Hollis Prather, 47 of Atlanta, docketed in Superior Court for breaking into the College Pharmacy in Rutherford College last winter and possession of burglary tools; Jerry Lowery, 18, and Bill Franklin, 39, of Marion. Franklin is awaiting trial for public drunkenness and Lowery for forgery here and cases in other counties.
The three were reported missing at 5 a.m., when the jailer made a routine round of the cell area. Two hacksaw blades were found in a book-binding in the cell, according to Sherriff Hubert Haynes.
Prather jumped bail after a preliminary hearing and had been returned from Atlanta on Aug. 26.
Black to head UF division
James T. Black will serve as chair of the commercial division in the upcoming Burke County United Fund drive, Chairman Billy Joe Patton announced today.
Black is the manager for Piedmont Natural Gas in Burke and Caldwell counties.
He is a past president of the Morganton Rotary Club and the Morganton Burke Merchants Association. He is a past director and vice president of the Burke County Chamber of Commerce.
Black previously worked in the United Fund in various posts in the commercial division.
A member of the First Baptist Church of Morganton, he is now in his 30th year of teaching Sunday school for 16-year-old boys. He has been Training Union chairman for 15 years and now serves as chair of the board of deacons of the church.
Black served in the U.S. Marine Corps in World War II. He and his wife, Margaret, have four sons and reside on Forest Hill Street.
Broughton gets own JC chapter
Broughton Hospital has become the only mental institute in the southwest United States to have its own Jaycee Chapter.
In charter night ceremonies conducted by the Hickory Jaycees chapter, who conceived and carried through the organization of the new club, the Broughton unit became only the sixth institute in the U.S. to have its own chapter.
“If you are half as excited about this as we are, then you have a bright future ahead of you, said Jim Ollis of Laurinburg, national Jaycee vice chairman.
The new group has 20 members and is headed by Willis Thompson. Ellis Bollick, president of the Hickory chapter, invited all members of Area A to help the new club in its activities. At least eight representatives from other clubs in Area A were present.
Dr. C. Capers Smith, newly appointed superintendent of Broughton Hospital, welcomed the new club.
Ready for a big year
Officers of the Future Homemakers of America of George Hildebran High School are planning a busy year with all sorts of projects. The officers are Pat York, parliamentarian; Peggy Cannon, vice president; Vanda Abee, president; Bobbie Chapman, secretary; and Jane Parker, treasurer.
In the service
In Germany: 2nd Lt. David W. Biggers, son of Mr. and Mrs. Homer L. Biggers of 303 Avery Avenue in Morganton, arrived in Germany at Rhein-Main Air Force Base after flying from McGuire Air Force Base in New Jersey. He will be stationed with an ordnance unit in Hanau, near Frankfurt. Biggers has an engineering degree from N.C. State University.
