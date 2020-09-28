50 Years Ago in Burke County

The three were reported missing at 5 a.m., when the jailer made a routine round of the cell area. Two hacksaw blades were found in a book-binding in the cell, according to Sherriff Hubert Haynes.

Prather jumped bail after a preliminary hearing and had been returned from Atlanta on Aug. 26.

Black to head UF division

James T. Black will serve as chair of the commercial division in the upcoming Burke County United Fund drive, Chairman Billy Joe Patton announced today.

Black is the manager for Piedmont Natural Gas in Burke and Caldwell counties.

He is a past president of the Morganton Rotary Club and the Morganton Burke Merchants Association. He is a past director and vice president of the Burke County Chamber of Commerce.

Black previously worked in the United Fund in various posts in the commercial division.

A member of the First Baptist Church of Morganton, he is now in his 30th year of teaching Sunday school for 16-year-old boys. He has been Training Union chairman for 15 years and now serves as chair of the board of deacons of the church.