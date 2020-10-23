50 Years ago in Burke County

Belated Birthday greetings to Mr. Morganton - J. Gordon Queen, the dean of the News Herald staff. Jake, as we call him, was 78 years young last Friday. He was the guest of honor at the News Herald morning coffee break, where his fellow employees greeted him singing “Happy Birthday.” But Jake didn’t mind. He was happy to celebrate his birthday, and his spirits have been high even with losing a leg almost a year ago. Even now, he contributes to the newspaper by keeping editor Stanley Moore informed of news tips, and until a few weeks ago, typing out his widely read column. He hopes to start again soon. A big cake, coffee and cookies were enjoyed by all. We wish you many more, J. Gordon.