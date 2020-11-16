50 Years ago in Burke County

Four gold-filled medals, provided by national sponsors of 4-H projects, are given annually in each area program.

In addition, scholarships to attend 4-H Wildlife Camp, Forestry Camp and Electric Congress provided by North Carolina donors will be awarded, according to David R. Burnette, associate agricultural agent.

Three members will receive the 4-H Key Award for junior leadership. The 4-H Club achievement plaque will be presented to the club with the greatest achievements during 1970. The awards will be presented by the county Extension agents responsible for 4-H work.

Flimflammer scams woman out of $80

Sheriff’s deputies learned this morning that an older woman who lives off of Old N.C. 18 South has been flimflammed out of $80 by a supposed sewing machine salesman, who took her money and did not return with her merchandise last Thursday. Officers said the salesman told Mrs. Donnie Butler that he had to leave and get some parts for the machine that he had already sold to her, but did not return and took the machine with him. The Sheriff’s Office advises that people do not let sales representatives into their residences without asking them to produce proper credentials.

Milk price war rages in Piedmont