50 Years Ago in Burke County

Gambling raids continue

Continuing their sting of illegal gambling operations, deputies with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office raided the Icard Amusement Center and arrested 10 people on charges ranging from illegal gambling to possession of beer for the purpose of sale. The raid is the fourth carried out by the sheriff’s office in the last three weeks. Deputies seized approximately $40 from a gambling table and two 15-gallon kegs of beer. Harold Wilson Poteat, manager of the Icard Amusement Center, told deputies that the establishment was a VFW club, but could not produce a copy of the club charter to prove it. In addition to running an illegal gambling operation and selling beer, Poteat also was charged with vending snacks without a license. A gambling participant attempted to sneak out of the building during the raid, but was met with an armed deputy when he stepped outside. The man is alleged to have exclaimed, “You wouldn’t want to shoot me over such a silly thing as this, would you?”