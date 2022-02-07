50 Years Ago in Burke County

Gambling raids continue
Continuing their sting of illegal gambling operations, deputies with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office raided the Icard Amusement Center and arrested 10 people on charges ranging from illegal gambling to possession of beer for the purpose of sale. The raid is the fourth carried out by the sheriff’s office in the last three weeks. Deputies seized approximately $40 from a gambling table and two 15-gallon kegs of beer. Harold Wilson Poteat, manager of the Icard Amusement Center, told deputies that the establishment was a VFW club, but could not produce a copy of the club charter to prove it. In addition to running an illegal gambling operation and selling beer, Poteat also was charged with vending snacks without a license. A gambling participant attempted to sneak out of the building during the raid, but was met with an armed deputy when he stepped outside. The man is alleged to have exclaimed, “You wouldn’t want to shoot me over such a silly thing as this, would you?”
New high school to be named “Freedom”
The name “Freedom High School” was approved for the new western Burke high school during last night’s meeting of the Burke County Board of Education. The students will be known as “Patriots,” and the school colors will be red, white and blue.
While board members and administrators said they “weren’t turned on by the name,” and would have preferred something more evocative of local history, the decision was to go along with the choice made by a vote of students who will attend the new high school.
Students of grades eight through 12 from Morganton, Oak Hill, Glen Alpine, and Salem high schools voted on school names, mascots and colors. A sophomore, junior and a representative of a minority group from each school were invited to serve on a committee to suggest names. Presidents of the four student bodies met with principals to discuss ideas.
Betty Lay, a senior at Morganton High School, said she voted for the name “Freedom” because of the open concept planned for the interior of the building.
“We will be free to learn,” she said.
Local resident recognized for work with youth
Harold “Sonny” Towery was honored as the 1971 “Young Man of the Year” by the Morganton Jaycees and received the group’s Distinguished Service Award at a banquet held Tuesday. Tribute was paid to Towery, president of the Morganton Optimist Club, for his service to the community, particularly with youth. He was described as a “devoted family man, a devoted church man, a devoted friend of youth and a friend to all.”
Towery works with youth in his role with the Optimist’s Club, especially at the club-sponsored Clearwater Camp for Boys. He also coached the Lions Club Midget League baseball team and serves as a member of the Hillcrest Elementary School PTA. He is coordinator of youth ministries at North Morganton United Methodist Church.
Presenting the award was W. Stanley Moore, editor of The News Herald and honorary Exhausted Rooster of the Morganton Jaycees.
“All Morganton appreciates what you have done for the betterment of the community,” Moore told Towery.
Magic show comes to Hildebran
The Hildebran-Icard Community Development Council will host two performances of “A Cavalcade of Magic” at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Hildebran High School auditorium.
The program, consisting of four acts, has been described as “a fast-moving, mystifying and colorful presentation of the ancient art of magic by the Mystic Family and Eugene Hice, who are nationally-known for their professionalism in the art,” according to Marie Parkhurst, council reporter.
Admission is $1 per person. Proceeds will benefit the community center fund of the council.
Two selected for state student orchestra
Debbie Hollar and Jennifer Smith, students of Morganton High School and members of the school’s band, were chosen to join 200 students from across North Carolina in the All-State High School Orchestra clinic at Appalachian State University this weekend.
Hollar plays the bassoon, and Smith plays the French horn. Both students also perform with the Hickory Symphony Orchestra.
Conductors for the clinic will be Dr. Richard Cormier, former conductor of the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra, and Dr. Paul Bryan, director of bands at Duke University.
