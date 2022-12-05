50 Years Ago in Burke County

Climber survives 100-foot fall at Table Rock (Monday, Dec. 4, 1972)

A man climbing Devil’s Cellar on Table Rock Sunday was rescued and taken to Grace Hospital after a rope supporting him broke and he fell 100 feet down the face of a cliff, landing on some rocks and laurel.

The man was on a weekend climbing trip with two other climbers. He had reportedly forgotten his safety rope and had borrowed someone else’s rope for the climb. The rope was examined by rescuers and found to have been previously cut and spliced with masking tape.

The Burke County Rescue Squad, members of the Outward Bound School and other hikers responded to the incident, placing the still-conscious man in a steel litter and hauling him back to the top of the cliff. Rescuers believed he had suffered internal injuries. He is currently listed in satisfactory condition at the hospital.

Man hospitalized following radio reception stunt (Tuesday, Dec. 5, 1972)

A Glen Alpine man was rushed to the hospital after he attempted a dangerous stunt involving live power lines.

The man sustained burns to his hand and back when he threw a rock with a copper wire tied to it over a 7,200-volt Duke Power Company electrical line in the hopes of obtaining better FM radio reception. The power line was approximately 45 feet off the ground. When the copper wire hit the line, the current ran down the wire to the man’s hand, burning it. The electrical current continued down the wire to the ground, setting a patch of grass on fire.

Duke Power officials said that if a line fuse hadn’t blown almost instantly when the wire hit the line, the man probably would have been electrocuted to death. The blown fuse caused a power outage in about a dozen homes in the area, but power was restored an hour later.

Three cars stolen from body shop (Friday, Dec. 8, 1972)

Morganton police are on the lookout for thieves who broke into the Wells and Seals Body Shop on Carbon City Road in Morganton early Friday morning and made off with three cars. Officers discovered that the glass was knocked out of a window in the back door, which was open. The thieves allegedly then opened the garage bay doors and drove the cars away.

Police recovered two of the cars later in the morning, a 1968 Plymouth abandoned in the middle of the road at the intersection of Sanford Drive and Alphabet Lane, and a 1966 Ford left on the Kirksey bypass just below Kirksey’s Funeral Home. A 1970 Chevrolet Nova is still missing. The yellow car has a black vinyl top and body damage to the left door and fender.

Deaf school honors late doctor (Friday, Dec. 8)

The North Carolina School for the Deaf celebrated the life and service of the late Dr. William H. Patton Jr. at a special ceremony held at the school Thursday.

Patton served as the school’s staff physician from August 1957 until his death Oct. 2, 1972.

Ben Whisnant, a member of the NCSD board of directors, read a memorial resolution from the board paying tribute to the late doctor, and then gave a copy of the resolution to Patton’s widow. Three large photographs of Patton that highlighted his deep relationship with the school were presented to his widow by Martha Nantz, head nurse at NCSD.

Dr. Rance Henderson, superintendent of NCSD, presided over the ceremony, which was attended by students, staff and members of the local community.

Christmas Cheer recognizes generosity of community (Friday, Dec. 8)

Contributions are coming in for the Christmas Cheer fund, and the total now stands at $881. The organization purchases Christmas presents for children in need in Burke County.

“The generosity of Burke County citizens to the fund helps make Christmas merrier for hundreds of less fortunate children and adults in the county,” a representative of the group said.

During the Christmas Cheer distribution event Dec. 13-15, parents will be able to pick up toys and gift certificates to certain Morganton stores to purchase gifts for their children.

The organization still encourages people to consider donating toys or funds to the effort before the distribution takes place. There are already 275 families on the Christmas Cheer fund list, and more are expected to be added. The group also will provide funds to the Burke County Department of Social Services for Christmas presents for foster children and to local nursing homes for elderly residents to receive Christmas cards and cash.